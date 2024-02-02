Hero MotoCorp Jan 2024 Sales At 4.2 L – Continues Growth Momentum

Of a total of 4,33,598 units sold in January 2024, domestic sales stood at 420,934 units, while 12,664 units were exported

Hero MotoCorp, a leader in the two wheeler segment, saw outstanding sales in January 2024. The company has reported sales of 4,33,598 units in the past month. This was a 21.56 percent YoY growth over 3,56,690 units sold in January 2023. This was a volume growth of 76,908 units. MoM sales also improved by 10.06 percent from 3,93,952 units sold in December 2023 relating to volume growth of 39,646 units.

Hero MotoCorp YoY Sales January 2024

On a YoY basis, Hero MotoCorp has seen growth both across its motorcycle and scooter segments. Motorcycle sales grew by 20.51 percent with 4,02,056 units sold last month, up from 3,33,638 units sold in January 2023 with motorcycles commanding a 92.73 percent share. Scooter sales saw growth by 7.27 percent to 31,542 units in January 2024 from 23,052 units sold in January 2023.

This took total domestic sales to 4,20,934 units in January 2024 up 20.46 percent over 3,49,437 units sold in January 2023 relating to a 71,497 unit volume growth. Domestic sales command a 97.08 percent share while exports make up the balance of 2.92 percent. Exports in the past month saw a 74.60 percent YoY growth to 12,664 units, up from just 7,253 units sold in January 2023.

In terms of MoM sales, even as Hero MotoCorp reported a 10.06 percent growth, the company has witnessed lower scooter sales while exports too ended in the red. Motorcycle sales grew by 13.36 percent MoM to 4,02,056 units from 3,54,658 units sold in December 2023 relating to a 47,398 unit volume growth and while motorcycles had held a 90.03 percent share.

Scooter sales on the other hand dipped by 19.73 percent from 39,294 units sold in December 2023. This took total sales up 11.40 percent MoM from 3,77,842 units sold in December 2023. Exports suffered a setback with a 21.39 percent MoM de-growth over 16,110 units sold in December 2023.

Hero MotoCorp YTD Sales April-January 2024

On a Year-to-Date (YTD) basis, Hero MotoCorp has seen growth more specifically in the scooter segment. Motorcycle sales improved by 4.77 percent to 42,97,019 units in the 2023-24 percent over 41,01,406 units sold in the same period last year. However, scooter sales were up 16.68 percent to 3,65,611 units in the April-January 2024 period from 3,13,338 units sold in the period of April-January 2023. This was a 52,273 unit volume growth.

This took total domestic sales up 5.74 percent YTD to 45,16,018 units, from 42,70,746 units sold in April-January 2023 relating to a 2,45,272 unit volume growth. Domestic sales commanded a 96.86 percent share while export share stood at 3.14 percent with 1,46,612 units sold in April-January 2024 over 1,43,998 units sold in the same period last year.

In recent news, the new Hero Mavrick 440 made its global debut. While bookings are set to start from February, deliveries are expected to commence from April 2024. It is positioned on the same platform as the Harley Davidson X440 and prices are yet to be announced.