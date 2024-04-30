Hero Reveals 2024 Harley Davidson Lineup And Price List For India

The updated grand tourer lineup has given Street Glide and Road Glide better rider comfort and increased performance

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson partnership announced the pricing for its 2024 model lineup in India. Pricing for the entire lineup of Milwaukee-based motorcycle brand in India has been updated for 2024. There has been a feature addition exercise with company’s grand tourer lineup and Harley even announced a raked-out cruiser called H-D Breakout 117.

Harley-Davidson 2024 Lineup Prices

Before the update, last recorded prices of Harley-Davidson’s most affordable offering, Nightster, was around Rs. 12.25 lakh (ex-sh). With updated prices, Harley-Davidson’s most affordable Nightster costs Rs. 13.39 lakh (ex-sh). From now on this is the entry portal into Harley-Davidson’s iconic cruisers.

Continuing the lineup, we have Nightster Special priced at Rs. 14.09 lakh, Sportster S at Rs. 16.49 lakh, Fat Bob 114 at Rs. 21.49 lakh, Pan America Special at Rs. 24.64 lakh, Fat Boy 114 at Rs. 25.69 lakh, Heritage 114 for Rs. 27.19 lakh, Breakout 117 at 30.99 lakh, Street Glide at 38.79 lakh and the flagship Road Glide at Rs. 41.79 lakh (all prices ex-sh).

Among the motorcycles in the list, Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 sounds new. That’s because it is. Harley-Davidson just announced Breakout 117 and is a raked-out cruiser motorcycle packing the same Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine as its flagship grand touring range.

Updated Grand Touring Range

Speaking of Harley-Davidson’s grand touring lineup, the company has given Street Glide and Road Glide a proper update. Both bikes now pack an updated Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine with a new cooling system along with enhanced intake and exhaust to boost performance. Ride modes include Road, Sport, Rain and Custom.

Bike’s infotainment screen received a thorough update too, featuring Skyline OS on the 12.3-inch TFT touchscreen. Complementing this screen is a 200W audio system including a pair of front-firing speakers and an amplifier. Rider comfort has been worked on with reduced helmet buffeting, redesigned one-piece seat and re-worked rear suspension.

Statement from Hero & Harley

Dimitris Raptis, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Harley-Davidson, said: “We are excited to enhance our Grand Touring range with advanced models and trailblazing features that serve to fuel our rider’s passion for freedom and adventure on the open roads of India. Our new 2024 Model Year motorcycles reflect Harley-Davidson’s commitment to innovation and incorporating performance-focused technologies into our products.”

Ravi Avalur, Head – Harley-Davidson Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said: “We are excited to open the bookings for the 2024 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. In the Grand American Touring category, we have brought the new Harley-Davidson Road Glide and Street Glide models to further enhance Harley-Davidson’s leadership in the market. In the cruiser category, we are re-introducing Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 to enhance the product portfolio for the Indian consumers.”