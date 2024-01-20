Hero Splendor Electric Spied In Pune By ARAI – Testing By GoGo A1

As opposed to current electric conversion kit on sale, Hero Splendor electric spied in Pune could feature GoGoA1’s newly developed kit

Electric mobility is catching on in India at a faster pace than anticipated. That is because India is world’s largest 2W market and EV adoption rate can take new directions. GoGoA1 is among the players operating in 2W EV realm, but their approach to electric mobility involves electrifying existing ICE vehicles, rather than pushing new EVs.

Hero Splendor Electric Spied In Pune By ARAI

The talk about GoGoA1 arises because there is an electric Hero Splendor on testing, spotted in Pune. This Hero Splendor prototype motorcycle dons red temporary number plates and gets camouflaging all around its body including its engine bay.

Or what used to be an engine bay, because it is a prototype vehicle running on electric power. Looking at the motorcycle, it is a Hero Splendor and even has seat cover that reads Splendor. Rear grab rail design suggests that this particular motorcycle might be an older unit.

Also, the overall condition of this motorcycle suggests that it could be an older bike. Because it was spotted testing in Pune with prototype electric powertrain, we would wager that this Hero Splendor electric spied, could be demonstrating range tests conducted by ARAI and other concerned authority.

Said prototype is highly likely to be developed by GoGoA1 as it is the leading company to develop electric conversion kits. That said, there is a possibility of this being the work of a new player that is set to reveal themselves in the coming months.

Is this a new electric conversion kit from GoGoA1?

If we take a look at GoGoA1’s product lineup, we can see pre-engineered and ready to retrofit electric conversion kits for almost every Hero MotoCorp and Honda 2W vehicles along with electric conversion kits for 4W vehicles including battery and two hub motors.

So, GoGoA1 already made an electric conversion kit dedicated to all Splendor motorcycles. However, there may be a new kit under testing that incorporates a slightly bigger battery for better range from a single charge. Previous homologation documents did not specify battery capacity. The company has type-approved new kit as well, as seen in the images below.

We can see a new hub motor that is white in colour. It will probably be painted black with production-spec kit for a stealthier approach. Currently GoGoA1’s electric conversion kit for Splendor packs a rear hub motor with 3.94 kW (5.28 bhp) peak power and 2 kW (2.7 bhp) continuous power.

Maybe there is a new kit in development with a more powerful motor than current kit on sale. As of now, GoGoA1 is selling its ARAI-approved and patented motorcycle conversion kit for Rs. 29,000, excluding the donor motorcycle. Will there be an increase in pricing too? Only time will tell.

The company’s new and approved electric conversion kit caters to as many as 45 different vehicles as listed in the new homologation documents. Just like before, majority of these are from Hero MotoCorp and a few others include Honda vehicles.

Source