Hero Xtreme 125 Leaks Ahead Of Debut At Hero World 2024 – New Details

Hero World 2024: Hero MotoCorp To Unveil Exciting New Motorcycles and Scooters On 23rd Jan 2024

Hero MotoCorp is set to take the stage at Hero World 2024 on January 23, unveiling an impressive lineup of motorcycles that promise to redefine the biking landscape. Among the highlights is the global reveal of their first-ever motorcycle developed in collaboration with Harley Davidson, aptly named the Hero Mavrick.

Hero Mavrick: A Game-Changing Collaboration

Hero Mavrick has been generating significant buzz on social media, with teaser images and spy shots circulating in anticipation of its grand debut. Built on the foundation of the X440, the Mavrick promises to combine the best of Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson, embodying a blend of style, power, and innovation.

However, the Mavrick is not the only star of the show. Hero MotoCorp will also be introducing the Hero Xtreme 125R, a new 125cc motorcycle poised to compete with rivals like the TVS Raider. Leaked details suggest it will share the engine with the Glamour 125, offering a potent combination of performance and efficiency.

Hero Xtreme 125R Specifications:

Engine: 124.7cc, air-cooled

Power: 11.5 hp at 8,250 rpm

Torque: 10.5 at 6,250 rpm

Gearbox: 5-speed

Brake: Front – Disc (CBS) 240mm, Disc (ABS) 276mm; Rear – Drum 130mm

Suspension: Telescopic and Mono shock

Tyre: Front – 90/90 – 17; Rear – 120/80 – 17

The Xtreme 125R boasts a sleek design, sharp LED headlights, and a youthful appeal, making it an exciting addition to Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio. Expected to be priced around Rs 95,000, it will be available in two variants – single-channel ABS and CBS.

New 250cc-300cc Engine and Zero Electric Motorcycles

Adding to the excitement, Hero MotoCorp will unveil a new engine in the 250cc-300cc segment at Hero World 2024. This engine will feature a liquid-cooled design, promising a thrilling riding experience for enthusiasts. In a groundbreaking move, Hero MotoCorp has acquired US-based Zero Electric Motorcycles. At Hero World 2024, attendees will witness the official unveiling of these electric bikes under the Hero branding, marking a significant step towards sustainable mobility.

Hero Xoom 125: The Future of Scooters

Completing the lineup is the Hero Xoom 125 scooter, powered by a 124.6cc engine generating 9.5hp and 10.14Nm of torque. Equipped with a CVT gearbox, 14-inch wheels, and a digital cluster with connectivity features, the Xoom 125 promises a futuristic and efficient urban commuting experience.

Hero World 2024 is poised to be a milestone event for Hero MotoCorp, showcasing their commitment to innovation, collaboration, and a diverse range of offerings. Stay tuned for live updates and exclusive insights as the biking world eagerly awaits the grand unveiling on January 23.

