Hero Mavrick Design Compared – Instrument Screen Revealed With Details

With Hero Mavrick design silhouette teased, we can see a few design inspirations with MV Augusta Brutale 800, Indian FTR 1200 and Ducati Diavel V4

Today, India’s biggest 2W manufacturer, Tata Motors, is launching its biggest and most premium product. Marketed and sold under Hero brand, of course. We are talking about Hero Mavrick 440, which will launch on 23rd January 2023. Ahead of launch, Hero is dropping little snippets of what to expect.

Hero Mavrick Design Compared

The recent social media post revealed Hero Mavrick 440’s silhouette in a translucent and shadowy nature. We can see bike’s overall strong character lines and intended beef. But the more we looked at it, the more familiar we felt. On further inspection, we drew semblances that Hero Mavrick 440 is following from various premium bikes.

Designing an automobile is like creating music. No matter how authentic the intention is, there will always be similarities with past or present. There are only so many ways to style a motorcycle, anyway. But we found Mavrick 440 resembling MV Augusta Brutale 800, Ducati Diavel V4 and Indian FTR 1200.

Maverick 440 matches some of its design aspects with these motorcycles. For example, if we take a look at Mavrick 440 and MV Augusta Brutale 800, we can see similarly designed headlights and handlebars and the way front suspension forks emerge out of their triple-tree. Mavrick gets a slightly different instrument cluster, though, and lacks a windscreen.

Then we look at Mavrick’s fuel tank and it reminds us of Ducati Diavel V4. Not just that, Mavrick seems to get similarly designed muscular tank shrouds and side body panels as Diavel too. Looking at the rear subframe, the way Mavrick’s exhaust system is routed and exhaust end-can, reminds us of Indian FTR 1200.

The new instrument cluster functions revealed

In another teaser, Hero MotoCorp has revealed instrument cluster layout and what general features to expect with it. For starters, this is not a TFT screen, unlike Harley-Davidson X440’s unit. This is to establish a hierarchy in premiumness as both Mavrick 440 and X440 are likey to be sold in the same Hero Premia dealerships.

Where X440’s unit is TFT and vertically laid out, Hero is implementing a horizontal LCD screen. Left part of this screen falls in a circular housing, while right half extends outwards. Where functionalities are concerned, we can see a tachometer going till 8,000 RPM, speedometer, gear position indicator, tank range or DTE, odometer, fuel gauge, 2 trip meters and tell-tale lights.

The right part of this screen which extends outwards, shows various information when the unit is connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. This shows call alerts, notifications, Bluetooth symbol, battery level, time, estimated distance, and estimated time for arrival along with turn-by-turn navigation in the middle. Two physical buttons on the right side look large enough to be operated with gloves.

The bike will share most of its components including engine with Harley-Davidson X440. Hero Mavrick 440 will launch on 23rd January and will be company’s flagship. A price point of around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh) is expected.