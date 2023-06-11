Himalayan 450 Accessories On Test – Aluminium Panniers, Aux Lights

Accessories for all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be largely similar to that of existing Himalayan 411

Expected to be launched during the festive season, all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been frequently spotted on road tests. Recent sightings included some production-spec test mules as well.

As launch nears, Royal Enfield has started testing the accessories for new Himalayan. Just like existing model, accessories for Himalayan 450 will be categorized across style, comfort and protection. Latest spy shots are credited to Poonkathirvelan Boopalan.

Himalayan 450 accessories spied

The test mule can be seen with aluminium side panniers, along with a top box. The side panniers appear to have the same design, as available with existing Himalayan. However, loading capacity could be different. The side panniers will be available in both metallic and blacked-out finish.

For existing Himalayan, the side panniers are priced at Rs 29,900. One also needs to buy pannier rails, costing an additional Rs 3,800. The side panniers of existing Himalayan have a loading capacity of 26 litres and come with locks for complete peace of mind.

Himalayan 450’s top box is larger and could have a capacity of around 40-45 litres. All corners have thick ABS protection, which helps avoid ugly dents in the metal. With around hundred litres of covered storage and ability to haul more luggage at rear, Himalayan 450 seems a perfect fit for long distance touring.

Another accessory spotted is auxiliary lights. These are mounted near the radiator. It is to note that there are lots of aftermarket options available for existing Himalayan and other Royal Enfield bikes. In case of accessories that utilize the bike’s electrical and electronic systems, using aftermarket units can lead to violation of warranty rules. Choosing official accessories ensures the perfect fit and finish.

All-new Himalayan is expected to get various other accessories. Styling accessories could include reservoir cap and oil filler cap. For comfort, there can be choices for the saddle. For safety, users can choose options like engine guard, master cylinder guard, oil cooler guard and hand guard. Branded bike covers will also be available.

Himalayan 450 performance, specs

Himalayan 450 is based on an entirely new 450cc platform. In future, Royal Enfield could launch other bikes based on the new platform. Powering Himalayan 450 will be a single-cylinder motor. It could generate around 35 bhp of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. The engine is expected to get a 6-speed transmission. This will make it the first RE single-cylinder bike to get a 6-speed gearbox. Another first for Himalayan 450 is a liquid cooling setup.

Other key highlights of Himalayan 450 include tall windscreen, LED lighting, USD front forks, rear monoshock suspension and stubby exhaust. The bike has disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS is expected as standard. It will be getting a single circular TFT instrument console, a significant upgrade in comparison to the multi-dial setup available with existing Himalayan.