Honda 2W Sales Aug 2023 – Activa, Shine, Hornet, CB350, Unicorn

Activa accounts for about 70% of the total domestic sales registered by Honda two wheelers in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has wrapped up the month of August 2023 on an incredibly positive note, further solidifying its position as a dominant force in the Indian two-wheeler market. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and a diverse product lineup, HMSI announced its sales numbers for August 2023, revealing a substantial year-on-year growth of 3%, totaling 4,77,590 units.

Honda 2W Sales Aug 2023 Year-on-Year Growth

Comparing this year’s August figures to the same month in 2022, HMSI has witnessed significant progress. In August 2022, the company sold 4,63,650 units, whereas in August 2023, they reported an impressive 4,77,590 units, marking an encouraging 3% growth. This remarkable year-on-year performance underscores the company’s ability to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations.

The domestic market remains the cornerstone of HMSI’s success, contributing a substantial 94.47% to the total sales for August 2023. Domestic sales alone reached an impressive 4,51,200 units, highlighting the brand’s strong foothold in the country.

Exports and Global Reach

HMSI’s global presence continues to expand, with exports accounting for 5.53% of the total sales in August 2023. Although exports witnessed a slight decline, with 26,390 units compared to 39,307 units in August 2022, HMSI remains committed to strengthening its international presence.

Comparing August 2023 to July 2023, HMSI experienced a remarkable month-on-month growth of 41.17%. Domestic sales skyrocketed by 45.14%, with 1,40,333 additional units sold in just one month. Exports, while experiencing a slight dip of 3.84%, remain a significant contributor to the company’s overall performance.

The Activa Factor

A substantial portion of HMSI’s domestic sales can be attributed to the immensely popular Activa scooter, which accounts for approximately 70% of the company’s sales in India. Alongside the Activa, HMSI offers the Dio scooter, providing customers with a diverse range of options to suit their preferences.

In August 2023, HMSI introduced several exciting additions to its product portfolio. The launch of the all-new SP160 continues the legacy of the SP brand, while the company also introduced OBD2-compliant versions of the 2023 Honda Livo, CD110 Dream Deluxe, and Hornet 2.0, showcasing their commitment to innovation and technological advancements.

Honda Motorsports Updated Aug 2023

In the competitive world of motorsports, the IDEMITSU Honda India Racing team demonstrated their mettle during Round 4 of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia, securing 2 valuable points.