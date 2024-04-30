Honda 2W Sales Breakup March 2024 – Activa, Shine, Dio, Unicorn, CB350, Hornet

Honda 2W sales showed off outstanding growth both in domestic and global markets in March 2024

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), a leading two wheeler maker in India has reported exceptional growth in March 2024. Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 3,85,629 units in March 2024, up from 2,11,318 units sold in March 2023 relating to a 45% growth. MoM sales however, suffered a setback from 4,58,217 units sold in February 2024.

Honda Domestic Sales March 2014 – Activa Scooter Commands 43.56% Share

Honda two wheeler sales in domestic markets grew by 81.21% YoY to 3,57,962 units. There had been 1,97,542 units sold in March 2023 relating to a 1,60,420 unit volume growth. Once again it was the Honda Activa that claimed a top spot with sales figures leading over each of the other models in the company portfolio by huge numbers.

Honda Activa sales dipped 15.88% YoY to 1,55,931 units sold in March 2024 down from 1,85,370 units sold in March 2023. This was a 29,439 unit volume decline with the Activa commanding a 43.56% share in the company portfolio. Honda Activa was the top selling scooter in FY24 with 22,54,537 units sold in the said period. The Honda Dio scooter also found mention on this list at No. 7.

At No. 2 was the CB Shine with a massive 1265.79% YoY improvement in sales to 1,20,080 units, up from just 8,792 units sold in March 2023. It was followed by the Dio scooter with a 4960.92% YoY improvement to 23,179 units sold in March 2024 from 458 units sold in March 2023. The new Shine 100 reported 21,241 unit sales in the past month followed by the Unicorn with 19,221 units sales and SP160 of which the company sold 4,815 units in March 2024.

Honda Dream (4,769 units) and Livo (3,463 units) saw a massive 476800% and 86475% YoY growth in sales. However, sales of the Hness 350 dipped by 28.20% YoY to 2,085 units from 2,904 units sold in March 2023. Honda Hness 350 was the 7th best-selling bike in the 300-500cc range in March 2024. The list also included the CB350 (1,457 units), Hornet 2.0 (1,088 units), CB200X (349 units), CB300 (232 units), CB500 (30 units) and XL750 (14 units) out of which the CB200 has reported a 17350% YoY growth while others are relatively new comers added to the company portfolio. Goldwing trailed the list with 8 units sold last month.

Honda Exports March 2024

Honda exports improved two fold in March 2024 to 27,667 units, up 100.83% over 13,776 units shipped in March 2023. This was a volume growth of 13,891 units with most models in the company portfolio experiencing a YoY growth. The Navi scooter has stood in top form with a 28.30% YoY improvement in exports to 7,758 units from 6,047 units shipped in March 2023 to command a 28.04% share in the export list.

CB Shine was at No. 2 with a 601% YoY growth from 500 units exported in March 2023 to 3,505 units in the past month. It was also the Shine 100 that saw 3,152 unit exports last month. Exports of the Activa scooter improved by 323.08% YoY to 2,850 units in March 2024 from 676 units shipped in March 2023. Dio exports grew by 1.64% to 2,854 units last month followed by 2,530 units of Dio 125.

Outstanding growth in exports were reported for Honda Dream, up 1385.15% YoY to 1,500 units from just 101 units shipped in March 2023. It was followed by the Livo with a 1100% YoY improvement in exports to 1,200 units while Hness 350 saw a 2060% YoY growth to 864 units from just 40 units shipped in March 2023. The export list also included the SP 160 (720 units), X Blade (520 units), Hornet 160R (180 units) and CB350 (24 units) out of which it was the X Blade that was the only model in the company portfolio to post a YoY decline in exports.