Honda 2W Sales Breakup February 2024 – Domestic, Exports, Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350

The sales grew drastically in the case of motorcycles like Hornet 2.0, Livo, Dream and Unicorn 160 when compared to numbers from a year before

India’s largest scooter manufacturer, HMSI (Honda Motorcycles and Scooters Ltd), ended the month of February 2024 on a positive note. The company has made significant advances in expanding the sales envelope and the results are respectable with 83.18% YoY growth in domestic market and sales more than doubled at 117.97% YoY growth in exports.

Honda 2W Sales Breakup February 2024 – Domestic

In domestic market, HMSI’s primary contributor is Activa and will probably be that way for a long time, considering the pull it has on Indian buyers. At 2,00,134 units, Activa accounted for 48.11% of Honda’s domestic sales. Numbers saw 14.69% YoY growth over 1,74,503 units sold in February 2023 and gained 25,631 units in volume.

CB Shine took the 2nd place in the charts with 1,20,119 units sold last month. When compared to the 35,594 units sold last year, numbers more than quadrupled at 237.47% YoY growth, gaining 84,525 units in volume. Shine accounted for 28.88% of Honda’s domestic sales. Dio doubled its numbers with 104.63% YoY growth selling 29,649 units over 14,489 units sold last year.

Dio accounted for 7.13% of Honda’s domestic endeavours and gained 15,160 units in volume YoY. Unicorn showed stellar growth with 23,293 units sold and 1,693% YoY growth over 1,339 units sold a year ago. Recently launched Shinda 100 sold 22,644 units and SP160 sold 5,155 units. Also at the 5,100 units mark was Dream commuter with 5,103 units and 983.44% YoY growth.

Livo commuter bike saw 3,211 units sold and the bike registered 1,246.4% YoY growth over 222 units sold a year ago. H’ness sales have grown 549% YoY by pushing out 2,072 units last month. Recently launched CB350 (Classic) sold 1,784 units. The biggest sales comeback was demonstrated by Hornet 2.0.

The bike sold 1,442 units as opposed to just 5 sold last year. Resulting in 28,740% YoY growth. Next in line was CB200X pseudo ADV with 750 units sold. With the recent price slashing exercise, CB300F sold 308 units and CB300R sold 219 units. The company’s 500cc twinner sold 66 units and the recently launched XL750 Transalp sold 18 units.

In total, Honda’s domestic sales accounted for 4,15,967 units last month. When compared to the 2,27,083 units sold in February 2023, there was an 83.18% YoY growth and the volume gain stood at 1,88,884 units YoY.

Exports

Discontinued in India for slow sales, Navi is Honda’s highest exported vehicle shipping out 13,393 units last month. Navi accounted for 31.7% of Honda’s total exports and the 52.49% YoY growth brought a 4,610 units volume gain. Dio stood in 2nd place with 9,423 units and contributed 22.3% of Honda’s total exports. Dio saw 174.4% YoY growth and gained 5,989 units in volume. Rockstar in the domestic market, Activa saw 4,992 takers globally and saw 966.67% YoY growth.

CB Shine and Dream sold 4,170 and 4,112 units and registered 297.9% and 416.58% YoY growth respectively. Honda CB350 and Hornet 2.0 sales fell close together at 1,976 and 1,780 units respectively. Hornet 2.0 saw 74.51% YoY growth. Hornet 160R and Livo sales fell close together with 1,076 units and 1,000 units respectively. Where Hornet 160R registered 60.12% YoY growth, Livo’s was 150% YoY growth.

CB200X sold 280 units and Unicorn 160 sold 48 units last month. In total, Honda’s exports stood at 42,250 units, up from 19,383 units sold a year ago. This accounted for 117.97% YoY growth and gained 22,867 units in volume YoY.