Honda 2W Sales Sep 2023 – Activa, Shine, CB350, Dio, Unicorn, Hornet

Honda Activa and Shine range of scooters and motorcycles accounts for over 80% of the total domestic sales in Sep 2023

Despite facing challenges like the global supply chain disruptions and the ongoing pandemic, Honda continues to be a significant player in India’s two-wheeler industry. In September 2023, Honda’s domestic sales reached a total of 4,91,802 units, representing a marginal growth of 0.58% compared to the same period last year when they sold 4,88,950 units.

Honda 2W Sales Sep 2023 – Activa Tops

While the growth may appear modest, it is worth noting that the company has managed to maintain stable sales in a challenging environment. Honda Activa retained its top position as the highest-selling model with 2,35,056 units sold, accounting for 47.79% of the total domestic sales. However, the Activa witnessed a 4.30% decrease in sales compared to September 2022.

CB Shine, a favourite among commuter motorcycle enthusiasts, faced a YoY decline of 6.79%. With 1,35,339 units sold in September 2023, it continued to be a significant contributor to Honda’s domestic sales. This dip in sales may be attributed to changing consumer preferences and increased competition in the commuter motorcycle segment.

One of the standout performers for Honda in the domestic market was the Dio. This sporty scooter experienced an impressive YoY growth of 29.04%, selling 38,703 units in September 2023. The boost in sales YoY is thanks to the recent addition of the Dio 125cc model to the range.

The introduction of the Shine 100 model marked a new addition to Honda’s lineup, and it made a significant impact by selling 26,205 units in its debut month. This demonstrates that Honda’s strategy of diversifying its product range is paying off, as the Shine 100 found a place in the preferences of Indian consumers. On the other hand, the Unicorn faced a steep decline of 29.44% in YoY sales, with 25,514 units sold in September 2023. This suggests that Honda may need to revisit its marketing and product strategies for this particular model to stay competitive in the market.

Dream, SP160, Livo, and Hness CB350 have faced varying degrees of decline in sales compared to the previous year. The Dream and Hness CB350, in particular, saw sales decreases of 14.71% and 23.19%, respectively. These results highlight the need for Honda to address evolving consumer demands and preferences in these segments. Hornet 2.0 emerged as the standout performer with a staggering YoY growth of 458.26%, selling 3,852 units. This surge in popularity could be attributed to its sporty design and advanced features, making it a preferred choice for enthusiasts.

Honda 2W India – Exports Performance

Honda’s exports performance also demonstrated positive growth in September 2023. The company exported a total of 34,014 units, marking a 14.78% increase compared to September 2022 when they exported 29,635 units. Navi scooter led the way in exports with 10,337 units, reflecting a 46.04% growth from the previous year.

Dio also showed significant growth in the export market with a YoY increase of 210.08%. While the Activa and Dream models contributed to export numbers, the CB Shine experienced a decline in export sales, down 60.93% from the previous year.