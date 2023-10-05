Two Wheeler Sales Sep 2023 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE

Hero MotoCorp and Honda Two Wheelers commanded the domestic sales list with a combined 60 percent share

Taking the leading 6 two-wheeler makers into account, two-wheelers saw increased demand both in domestic and global markets in September 2023 as the country enters the peak of the festive season. Hero MotoCorp continued to dominate the sales charts in domestic markets while Bajaj Auto saw the most exports. Two-wheeler sales of six major companies such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto, Suzuki and Enfield saw a 1.43 percent growth in domestic markets on a YoY basis while exports increased by 5.07 percent.

HMSI Achieves over 5 lakh unit Sales in September 2023

It was Hero MotoCorp and Honda that led the segment to command a combined 60 percent share on the domestic list. Total domestic sales of these 6 leading two-wheeler makers stood at 16,72,653 units in September 2023, up 1.43 percent from 16,49,062 units sold in September 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 11.96 percent from 14,94,024 units sold in August 2023.

Hero MotoCorp achieved over 5 lakh sales in the past month to mark its highest sales for FY2023-24. Sales in September 2023 stood at 5,19,789 units, up 2.38 percent YoY over 5,07,690 units sold in September 2022. This was a 12,099 unit volume growth with Hero holding a 31.08 percent share on this list. MoM sales also improved by 9.90 percent from 4,72,947 units sold in August 2023.

It was the Hero Splendor, Passion and Pleasure that continued to bring in rich rewards for the company. At No. 2 was Honda with 4,91,802 units sold last month. This related to a 0.59 percent YoY growth over 4,88,924 units sold in September 2022 while MoM sales grew by 9 percent when compared to 4,51,200 units sold in August 2023. Honda commands a 29.40 percent share among the top 6 two-wheeler makers.

Honda launched the new limited edition Activa scooter in the past month. It is being offered with DLX and Smart variants only and priced at Rs. 80,734 and Rs. 82,734 respectively. TVS also posted increased sales both on YoY and MoM basis in September 2023 at 3,00,493 units. It related to a 5.58 percent YoY and 17.10 MoM growth with TVS Motor holding a 17.97 percent share on this list. TVS launched the Apache RTR 310 in September 2023 developed in collaboration with BMW.

Domestic Sales boomed in September 2023

The domestic sales list had Bajaj Auto at No. 4 with a YoY sales de-growth of 9.15 percent to 2,02,510 units from 2,22,912 units sold in September 2022. It however made up in terms of MoM sales which improved by 25.92 percent over 1,60,820 units sold in August 2023. Both Suzuki and Royal Enfield posted YoY and MoM growth of 83,798 units and 74,261 units respectively. Two Wheeler exports also increased YoY and MoM in September 2023 by 5.07 percent and 4.32 percent respectively.

Exports stood at 2,82,027 units in September 2023, up from 2,68,408 units exported in September 2022 while in August 2023 exports had been at 2,70,343 units. It was Bajaj Auto that led the export list with 1,25,202 units shipped in the past month with a 44.39 percent share on this list. This was a 0.19 percent YoY de-growth from 1,25,202 units shipped in September 2022 while MoM sales improved marginally by 0.80 percent from 1,24,211 units exported in August 2023.

TVS Motor exports increased YoY and MoM by 11.06 percent and 14.53 percent respectively to 86,462 units. Honda exports also saw a surge by 18.76 percent and 33.37 percent YoY and MoM to 35,196 units while Hero MotoCorp exports stood at 16,710 units relating to a 35.96 percent YoY and 5.96 percent MoM growth. Trailing the list were Suzuki and Royal Enfield, both of which have seen exports fall YoY and MoM to 14,138 units and 4,319 units respectively.

Total Domestic Sales and Exports in September 2023

Taking total domestic sales and exports of these 6 two-wheeler makers into account, sales stood at 19,54,680 units in September 2023, up 1.94 percent over 19,17,470 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales also improved by 10.79 percent compared to 17,64,367 units sold in August 2023. Hero sales topped the charts with 5,36,499 units relating to a 3.18 percent YoY and 9.78 percent MoM growth.

It was followed by Honda with two-wheeler sales at 5,26,998 units up 1.63 percent YoY and 10.35 percent MoM. TVS Motor also saw its total sales grow by 6.97 percent YoY and 16.51 percent MoM to 3,86,955 units while sales of Bajaj Auto dipped 5.93 percent YoY to 3,27,712 units but improved by 14.97 percent MoM. Total sales of Suzuki and Royal Enfield stood at 97,936 units and 78,580 units respectively.