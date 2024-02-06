Honda 350cc Scrambler Incoming – Design Patent Leaks, Reveals Key Features

With multiple new products based on the CB350 platform, Honda seems determined for an even tougher fight with rivals, especially Royal Enfield

Just a few days back, a design patent revealed the details of a new Honda ADV bike based on the CB350 platform. And now, another patent leaked online reveals the design and features of a new Honda scrambler bike. Here are the details.

Honda 350cc scrambler – design and styling

There are quite a few similarities between the Honda 350cc ADV and the scrambler model. For example, the fuel tank and seats appear to be the same. The overall design outline also seems familiar. However, the ADV gets signature features such as the raised front beak, tall windscreen, long suspension travel, larger front wheel, wire spoke wheels and front and rear luggage mounts.

Talking about the 350cc Honda scrambler, the bike has a wide handlebar, round headlamp, same sized alloy wheels at both ends, fork gaiters, metal frames on the fuel tank and an upswept exhaust. The 350cc ADV also has upswept exhaust, but it is a more compact unit. As a different exhaust has been used, the aural experience is expected to be distinct in comparison to the ADV and the existing CB350.

Honda 350cc scrambler has a comfortable, upright riding stance. With a bucket rider seat, the seat height could be less than 800 mm. The pillion seat section seems narrow and does not get a dedicated grab rail.

Honda 350cc scrambler specs

Suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at front and twin rear shock absorbers. Suspension and braking setup could be common across both the scrambler and ADV models. Existing Honda H’ness CB350 has 310 mm and 240 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. CB350 has an all-LED setup, which will be the same with the 350cc scrambler and ADV bikes.

Honda 350cc scrambler performance

Powering the 350cc scrambler will be the 348.36cc engine that churns out 21 PS of max power and 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Honda is likely to retain the engine tuning, although gear ratios can be adjusted in line with the bike’s scrambler profile. As far as possible, Honda will try to borrow components from the existing CB350. A similar strategy will be deployed for the upcoming 350cc ADV bike.

Upcoming Honda 350cc scrambler will go up against rivals such as Yezdi Scrambler, Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Triumph Scrambler 400X. Launch is expected in 2025. The new 350cc bikes from Honda are expected to be positioned above the existing CB350 and CB350RS. They will help Honda to target a larger segment of buyers looking for a sub-500cc bike. As of December 2024, Honda CB350 was ranked 9th in the list of bestselling bikes in 300cc to 500cc segment.