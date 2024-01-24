Honda Activa Sold, Purchased MG Comet EV – Owner Shares Experience

As operating costs are low, affordable, small-sized EVs can emerge as a viable upgrade option for many two-wheeler users

While EV sales are registering strong growth, the two-door electric car segment continues to face headwinds. However, for specific users, a small-sized EV can be just what the doctor ordered. An MG Comet user has shared their experience online, detailing all the pros and cons of the small EV.

MG Comet and Tiago as options

The user was looking for a car, preferably electric, that can replace the Activa for short city rides. He already owns a Volkswagen Taigun and was looking for a second car to replace the Activa. The scooter was mostly used by his mom. As the parking space was not big enough to accommodate two full-sized cars, the family was looking for a smaller second car.

Two options that were shortlisted were Tata Tiago and MG Comet. Tiago seemed impressive in terms of its features and performance. However, Tiago’s width was an issue, in view of the constrained parking space. Moreover, with a budget of approximately Rs 8 lakh, the only option available was the XE Medium Range variant. The user wanted to have specific features such as a flip key, music system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows, etc. These were not available with the Tiago XE Medium Range variant.

MG Comet replaces Activa – What worked?

MG Comet was also evaluated and it seemed to fulfil all the primary needs of the user. Even the base variant (Pace) of MG Comet had all the features the user needed. The base variant also had other premium features such as hill hold assist and one-touch power windows. The user got it for an on-road price of Rs 7.90 lakh. A free reverse camera was part of the package. The MG Comet was promptly delivered within two days after booking. The user’s mom liked the car, as it offered a good view of the outside world and was easy to manoeuvre and park in limited spaces.

While on road tests, MG Comet delivered around 180 km range in ‘Sports Mode’. The certified range is 230 km. The owner feels that a range of up to 200 km is easily achievable with more careful driving and regen braking. An MG-branded Legrand wall charging kit came with the car. It has a 15A socket that can be used with the portable charger provided with the car. The installation was done professionally and completely free of cost.

Some cons of using MG Comet EV

While the user has mostly positive things to share about MG Comet, he also pointed out some areas for improvement. One of these is the relatively long charging time of around 7 hours. It was not much of a concern for the owner, as the car was meant to be used for short trips only. Another issue noted was the small wheel size and skinny tyres. Negotiating the usual bumps and potholes was not a problem. But the experience was not so good when dealing with bigger obstructions on the road.

Inside, there seems to be a lack of adequate enclosed storage spaces. Also, all the info including music system and AC status is displayed on the instrument cluster. These aspects can be improved with future versions of MG Comet EV.

The operating cost is virtually zero in this specific case, as the owner uses solar power to charge the Comet EV. 200+ kms are already done in a week. The owner will keep sharing his experience about the Comet EV at regular intervals.

