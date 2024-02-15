Honda BR-V N7X Edition Launched At 2024 IIMS – 7 Seater MPV Rivals Ertiga

Exclusive Styling Upgrades for Honda BR-V N7X Edition Unveiled at the 2024 IIMS

In a significant move, Honda has introduced the distinctive BR-V N7X Edition at the ongoing IIMS 2024, showcasing exclusive styling enhancements that set it apart from the base S trim and any manual transmission variants.

Honda BR-V N7X Edition Unleashed

Honda BR-V, once a prominent presence in the Indian market, was discontinued due to low sales. However, the model continues to thrive in select ASEAN markets. Originally launched in 2021 as part of the new generation BR-V series, the N7X Edition builds upon the success of its predecessor.

Based on the advanced Amaze platform, the second generation BR-V has undergone substantial improvements, rectifying design anomalies present in the first generation. While maintaining a similar overall silhouette, the second-gen BR-V now exudes a more pronounced SUV aesthetic, eliminating the divisive opinions associated with its predecessor.

The front fascia boasts a beefier and flatter design, complemented by a streamlined bonnet and the absence of the peculiar window line kink. The rear of the vehicle features tail lights reminiscent of the 5th gen City sedan, enhancing the sophistication of the overall look. Internally, the BR-V N7X Edition shares most of its interior elements with the current Amaze model.

Key Features of the BR-V N7X Edition

Highlighting the exclusive features of the Honda BR-V N7X Edition are a dark chrome front grill with the N7X Edition emblem, eye-catching LED headlights with DRLs, power retractable ORVMs with LED turn indicators, black door handles, 17-inch alloy wheels finished in black, black side garnish, black shark fin antenna, dark chrome BR-V badging, and an all-black interior with silver elements in the CVT variant, among others.

2024 Honda BR-V N7X Edition is available in three trims: E CVT, Prestige CVT, and Prestige Sensing CVT. With prices starting from IDR 319.4 million (Rs 17 lakhs), the BR-V N7X Edition introduces the captivating Sand Khaki Pearl as its highlight colour. In Indonesia, the model is equipped with a 1.5L DOHC I-VTEC engine, generating 121 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of peak torque, coupled with either a 6-speed MT or a CVT.

Notably, the base S trim does not offer the N7X Edition kit, and the Honda Sensing ADAS suite is exclusive to the top-spec trim. In a changing automotive landscape where SUVs and MPVs are gaining traction, it remains to be seen if Honda will reconsider introducing the BR-V in India, potentially rivaling popular models like the Maruti Ertiga, XL6, and Kia Carens.

1 of 6

Image Source