Maruti Sales Breakup Jan 2024 – Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Vitara, Ertiga, Baleno

Maruti posted a massive MoM growth of 59% in January 2024, while YoY sales also increased by 13%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, continued its lead position as the No. 1 selling automaker in India reporting sales of 1,66,802 units in January 2024. This was more sales than Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra combined and led to a 13 percent YoY growth over 1,47,348 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales escalated by a massive 59 percent over 1,04,778 units sold in December 2023. The company currently commands a 42.4 percent market share, a marginal de-growth from 42.6 percent held in January 2023.

Maruti Sales Breakup Jan 2024

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the company’s best-selling model last month with 19,630 units sold. This was a 20 percent YoY growth over 16,357 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales improved significantly by 84 percent when compared to 10,669 units sold in December 2023.

At No. 2 was the WagonR with a 13 percent YoY de-growth to 17,756 units in January 2024, down from 20,466 units sold in January 2023. Sales however, improved on a MoM basis by 107 percent from 8,578 units sold in December 2023.

There have been increased takers for the DZire in January 2024, sales of which grew by 48 percent YoY to 16,773 units from 11,317 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales also showed off a 20 percent growth over 14,012 units sold in December 2023. There is the 2024 DZire in the making along with the new Swift. Both have been recently spied on test and launch is expected in coming weeks.

Maruti saw a dip in Swift sales which fell by 7 percent YoY to 15,370 units while on a MoM basis, sales grew by 30 percent from 11,843 units sold in December 2023. The relatively new Fronx saw a 41 percent MoM growth from 9,692 units sold in December 2023 to 13,643 units in the past month. The sales list also included Brezza (15,303 units), Ertiga (14,632 units) and Grand Vitara (13,438 units) each of which have posted outstanding sales both on YoY and MoM basis.

Alto sales saw a 42 percent YoY de-growth to 12,395 units while Eeco sales were up 3 percent YoY and 20 percent MoM to 12,019 units. The list also included the XL6 with 4,363 units sold posting a 69 percent and 96 percent YoY and MoM growth respectively.

Ignis, Celerio, S-Presso – Outstanding MoM Sales Growth

Maruti Celerio, S-Presso and Ignis have each posted significant growth on a MoM basis. There were 4,460 units of the Celerio sold last month with a 29 percent YoY but a 1684 percent MoM growth. There had been just 247 units sold in December 2023.

S-Presso sales dipped 14 percent YoY but improved by 5657 percent MoM to 3,454 units in January 2024 from 60 units sold in December 2023. Maruti Ignis also showed off a 563 percent MoM growth in sales from 392 units sold in December 2023 to 2,598 units in the past month. Maruti Suzuki also had the Invicto (496 units), Ciaz (363 units and Jimny 163 units) lower down its sales order.