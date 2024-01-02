Honda Car Sales and Exports at 11,651 units in Dec 2023 – Elevate Boosts Sales

Honda Cars registered a 12 percent YoY growth in domestic sales while exports grew by 170 percent

Honda Cars India has seen outstanding sales in the past month. Domestic sales grew by 12 percent to 7,902 units while exports clocked 3,749 units in December 2023. The company has just launched the new Elevate SUV has met with outstanding success in the country and is set to boost sales even further in the months ahead.

Honda YoY Sales December 2023

Honda domestic sales stood at 7,902 units in December 2023, an 11.89 percent YoY growth over 7,062 units sold in December 2022. This was an 840 unit volume growth. MoM sales on the other hand dipped 9.48 percent from 8,730 units sold in November 2023.

Exports on the other hand grew by 170 percent to 3,749 units in December 2023 from 1,388 units sold in shipped in December 2022 a difference of 2,361 units. This took total sales (domestic + exports) to 11,651 units in December 2023, a growth of 37.88 percent over 8,450 units sold in December 2022. This was the company’s highest ever monthly export volume.

Speaking on the company’s performance last month, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The sales momentum in December has been extremely positive for us in both factory dispatches and retail as our network maximized the deliveries for the new SUV Elevate to our customers. Alongside our best sellers City and Amaze, the Elevate has become our strong pillar of business accounting for over 50% of total HCIL sales currently.

On the exports front too, we registered our highest ever monthly export volume of 3,749 units from India. With strong sales momentum and growing market potential, backed by a robust business plan, we look forward to usher in 2024 with tremendous positivity and optimism.”

Honda Elevate Boosts Sales

The relatively new Honda Elevate was launched in September 2023. It is priced from Rs 11-16 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the 4.3 meter long SUV segment. Well received by buyers in India, the Elevate is offered in a range of colour options and gets exterior features such as LED head and tail lamps, keyless entry, push button start, steering mounted audio controls and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

These features are offered from the base SV trim onwards. The higher variants get larger touchscreen infotainment systems at 8” on the V trim going up to 10.25 inch on the VX variant onwards. Safety is via the Honda Sensing ADAS suite in keeping with competition. The ADAS suite comprises camera-based ADAS features among which are lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning.

Honda Elevate draws its power via the same engine that powers the City sedan. This 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 119 hp power and 145 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or CVT. Honda has also announced an electric version of the Elevate in the future.