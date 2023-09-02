Honda Car Sales Aug 2023 Grows – 7,880 Units of City, Amaze

Honda Car India sales are expected to increase even further in coming months – As their new Elevate SUV will launch this month

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), one of the leading manufacturers of premium cars in India, has announced its sales figures for the month of August 2023. The company reported robust domestic sales of 7,880 units, demonstrating a growth of 1.43% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the export numbers for HCIL for the same month stood at 2,189 units, reflecting a slight decline of 7.09% year-on-year.

Honda Car Sales Aug 2023 Grows

Comparing the figures with the same period in the previous year, Honda Cars India Ltd. has shown impressive growth, with domestic sales increasing by 111 units or 1.43%. In addition to this, there was a substantial month-on-month increase in sales, with August 2023 sales surpassing July 2023 by 3,016 units, representing a remarkable growth of 62.01%. In August 2022, Honda Cars India reported domestic sales of 7,769 units and exported 2,356 units, indicating growth in both categories for August 2023.

The August 2023 sales figures are a testament to the strong demand for Honda cars in the Indian market. Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, expressed his views on the impressive sales performance, stating, “The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. The celebratory fervor, which began with Onam in Southern India, will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities in the coming months.

This is an extremely exciting phase for us and our dealerships as we gear up for the launch of the much-anticipated Honda Elevate on 4th September. We are confident that this promising addition to our lineup will become a strong pillar for Honda, much like our bestsellers City and Amaze.”

Currently, Honda Cars India has a portfolio comprising the popular sedans Amaze and City. However, the upcoming launch of the Honda Elevate SUV is expected to provide a significant boost to the company’s sales in the coming months. The SUV segment has been witnessing a surge in demand in the Indian market, and Honda’s entry into this category is highly anticipated.

As the festive season approaches, Honda Cars India Ltd. is well-positioned to capitalize on the positive momentum and customer enthusiasm, and the introduction of the Honda Elevate is expected to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the Indian automotive market.