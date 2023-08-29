Honda Elevate VX Automatic Mid Variant Walkaround – Gets Sunroof, No ADAS

Ahead of its price reveal on September 4, Honda Elevate has started arriving at dealerships

Honda has introduced the Elevate SUV, as a challenger to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kushaq / Taigun, MG Astor and upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross. Mahindra (new XUV500) and Tata Motors (Curvv) are also expected to target this space soon.

Honda Elevate VX trim features

Honda will announce the prices of Elevate on September 4th. Ahead of its launch, Elevate has started arriving at dealerships. The SUV is available across 4 trims – SV, V, VX and ZX. Yesterday, we detailed the base SV variant. Today, a walkaround video shared by The Car Show details all the features and equipment list that will be available with the second-top VX variant.

Honda Elevate has a relatively sober profile in comparison to other compact SUVs. However, it does have a dominating street presence with its imposing grille design and prominent bumper. The entire grille has a blacked-out look in matte finish. It provides the perfect background for the chrome Honda logo. In comparison, top-spec ZX variant has the grille in glossy finish.

Other key highlights of Elevate VX trim include LED headlamps, LED DRLs with indicators, LED fog lamps, squarish wheel arches, thick body cladding, blacked-out B pillar, body coloured door handles, chrome window lining, electronically adjustable dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals, 17-inch alloy wheels and front disc and rear drum brakes.

ORVMs are equipped with cameras that provide a clear side view on the infotainment screen. Rear section has wiper, washer and defogger, LED tail lamps, raked windshield, reverse parking camera and sensors and prominent bumper.

Honda Elevate VX interiors

Honda Elevate VX variant has dual-tone black and beige interiors. This theme can be seen across the doors and seat upholstery. Much of the dashboard has a hard plastic feel. The doors have a mix of fabric and hard plastic. People looking for more comfort can opt for the top-spec ZX variant that comes with leather-wrapped interiors.

Honda Elevate has a wide door opening, quite close to 90°. VX variant has manual driver seat adjustment, single pane sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tilt and telescopic steering, engine start / stop, semi-digital instrument console, paddle shifters, fully automatic climate control, wireless charger, USB Type-A ports, 12v socket, fabric seats and rear AC vents. Honda Elevate has a spacious feel across both front and rear.

Safety kit for Elevate VX variant includes rear parking sensors and camera, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist and ESP. ADAS features are not available with VX variant. Users who need ADAS will have to choose the top-spec ZX variant. Honda Elevate VX variant is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Base-spec and top-spec variants could be available in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Honda Elevate performance

There is only the 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer with Honda Elevate. This is the same unit that does duty on City sedan. The engine generates 119 bhp of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and a CVT unit. Fuel efficiency of City sedan is 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl, respectively.