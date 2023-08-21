Honda CB350 Range Gets 10 Yr Warranty – Free For 1st 10k Buyers

Priced at Rs 5,321, the 10 year warranty is free for first 10k buyers of the Honda CB350 and CB350 RS

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has once again asserted its pioneering spirit by introducing groundbreaking ‘Extended Warranty’ and ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs for its Big Wing customers. This move not only redefines the premium motorcycle segment but also establishes new industry standards that guarantee unparalleled benefits and ultimate peace of mind for customers.

Zero Cost Enrollment for First 10,000 New Motorcycle Customers

As part of its introductory offer, the first 10,000 customers who purchase new H’ness CB350 or CB350RS motorcycles will be automatically enrolled in the Extended Warranty program at no cost. This remarkable initiative, effective from 8th August 2023 onwards, operates on a first-come, first-served basis. It demonstrates Honda’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Under the ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ program, customers can opt for a comprehensive 10-year warranty coverage. This program offers flexibility, allowing customers to choose a coverage window ranging from 91 days to the 9th year from the date of vehicle purchase. Remarkably, this warranty remains transferable even in the event of a change in ownership. Honda’s goal is to ensure cost-effective ownership experiences, vehicle longevity through regular maintenance, and unparalleled customer satisfaction.

The heart of the ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ program lies in its comprehensive coverage. It safeguards critical high-value engine components and essential mechanical and electrical parts. Customers can select from three tailored options: a 3-year policy for vehicles up to the 7th year, a 2-year policy for vehicles in their 8th year, and a 1-year policy for those in their 9th year. These options extend coverage up to an impressive 1,30,000 kilometers for all H’ness and CB350RS motorcycles.

Affordable and Accessible

Accessing these programs is both convenient and affordable. Customers can avail the service at their nearest authorized Honda BigWing dealership, with prices starting from just Rs. 5,321. The pricing structure is designed to accommodate customers based on the year of their vehicle purchase, ensuring that these benefits are accessible to a wide range of riders.

Customer Benefits

Complete “Peace of Mind”: These programs offer customers unparalleled peace of mind, knowing that their investments are protected.

Coverage for Manufacturing Defects: The warranty covers failures caused by manufacturing defects, ensuring a reliable ride.

Warranty Coverage for up to 10 Years: This initiative sets a new standard in the premium two-wheeler industry, offering extended coverage like never before.

Longer Vehicle Life: Regular maintenance under this program leads to higher resale values and longer vehicle life, enhancing the overall ownership experience.

Renewal Options: Customers can renew their coverage for up to 9 years from the vehicle’s purchase date, providing long-term security.

All India Applicability: This program is available to customers across the country, ensuring that everyone can benefit from it.

Transferable Policy: The warranty remains transferable, allowing it to be passed on to new owners, further increasing the resale value of the vehicle.

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, the Director of Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India expressed, “At HMSI, our unwavering commitment to delivering an unmatched ownership experience stands as our highest priority. The ‘Extended Warranty’ & ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs naturally evolves as a seamless extension of our commitment. Witnessing the overwhelming response from our Red Wing customers, we are extending this unique initiative further for our popular CB350 motorcycles. Celebrating 1,00,000 customers milestone, we are confident that this program will set new satisfaction standards. With its unique features and warranty coverage of up to 10 years, inclusive of high-value parts, customers can enjoy complete peace of mind and Honda’s assurance across the country. We firmly believe that this program will further strengthen the unwavering trust and reliability bestowed upon us by our valuable customers.”