Honda City Facelift Hatch Debuts At BIMS 2024 – Sporty Black With Red Accents

Much of the updates for Honda City Hatchback facelift are the same as seen with updated City sedan launched in Thailand last year

Last month in February, Honda debuted the Honda City Hatchback facelift in Thailand. And now, the facelift model has been showcased at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show 2024. It gets cosmetic and functional updates, a new e:HEV hybrid variant and improved Honda Sensing kit.

Honda City Hatchback facelift – Exterior updates

Front fascia has been refreshed, with changes to the grille and bumper. The chrome bar looks slimmer and there’s a new mesh insert design. Front bumper gets differently styled accents based on the variant. For example, the RS variants have a honeycomb mesh on the lower intake. Also, the fog lamp garnish is more prominent with RS variants in comparison to non-RS variants.

At the rear, RS variants have been updated with a sportier-looking diffuser. They also get black side mirror covers and special emblems based on the specific variant. Non-RS variants have a revised lower apron, featuring a new black valance. It is accompanied with a body-coloured panel strip.

Colour options have also been updated, but only for RS variants. The two new exclusive colour options are Ignite Red Metallic and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic With Black Roof. Other colour options have been carried forward. It includes Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Sonic Gray Pearl, Platinum White Pearl (e:HEV RS, e:HEV SV, RS and SV variants only) and Tafetta White (S+ only).

Honda City Hatchback facelift – New features

There aren’t any major changes across the interiors. e:HEV variants were earlier equipped with a 12V power outlet for rear passengers. It has now been replaced with USB-C charging ports. Another minor change is a small inner pocket installed behind the front seats for smartphones.

Safety has been improved with the addition of an electronic parking brake and a new Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN). Standard Honda Sensing features available across all variants include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Auto High-Beam (AHB). There’s Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS).

Honda City Hatchback facelift – Variants and Pricing

Base-spec S+ variant is offered at 599,000 baht, which is approximately Rs 13.73 lakh. Next is the SV variant, priced at 679,000 baht (Rs 15.57 lakh). The RS variant costs 749,000 baht (Rs 17.17 lakh). All three variants get power from a 1.0-litre gasohol-compliant compliant turbo petrol engine. It generates 122 PS of max power and 173 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT.

Honda City Hatchback facelift e-HEV hybrid range gets a new SV variant. It is priced at 729,000 baht (Rs 16.71 lakh). The top-spec e:HEV RS variant has received a price cut of 50,000 baht. It is now available at 799,000 baht (Rs 18.32 lakh). Honda City Hatchback e-HEV variants are equipped with the advanced Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system. It comprises a primary electric traction motor and a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine.

The electric motor generates 109 PS and 253 Nm. It transfers power via a single-speed transmission. The petrol motor generates electricity, which is then used to recharge the battery. Output is 98 PS and 127 Nm. The petrol motor can also be used to transfer mechanical drive when the car is running at high speeds.

