Honda Ultra Body Coating Launched At Rs 29k For City, Amaze, Elevate

This Ultra Body Coating service is available at all Honda dealerships nationwide starting at a price of Rs 28,900

Honda Cars India Limited has announced cutting edge technology for its passenger vehicle lineup in India. This is an ultra-body coating that not only offers protection to the car body but also adds a sense of visual appeal while at the same time it enhances longevity of the vehicles.

Honda Cars Ultra-Body Coating

Suited for the company’s entire passenger vehicle portfolio in India, this ultra-body coating is a transparent layer applied to the car body. It is formulated with Silane which is a next gen material offering the hardest glass based coating as per industry standards.

This coating offers several benefits. Apart from protecting the car surface from various environmental factors, it also prevents oxidation and corrosion of vehicle paint. It offers improved aesthetics giving the car a showroom line finish while it repels water thus reducing frequent washes. The Ultra-Body Coating also protects the car paint thus bringing down repainting issues.

The Ultra-Body Coating is a transparent layer. It is glass based and offers a high gloss, coating to the body of the vehicle while it also creates a super smooth surface. The coating contains such material that protects the car from dust, pollutants, UV rays and antifouling effects of acid rain and bird droppings thus retaining the car surface in pristine conditions. The coating is long lasting and is being offered as an optional service via all Honda dealerships in the country at Rs 28,900.

The Ultra-Body Coating is suitable for all Honda cars currently on sale in India that include its two best-sellers City and Amaze and the relatively new Elevate SUV. This coating is being offered with a 3 year warranty along with complimentary maintenance and service benefits every 6 months. This routine maintenance is necessary to retain the shine and glossiness of the vehicle.

Words from the Manufacturers

Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, shared insights into the benefits of this latest offering, stating, “At Honda, we are consistently looking at providing our customers with the best products and services. In our endeavor to deliver that, we have introduced this premium body coating for all our customers.

This cutting-edge product is designed to not only provide long-lasting protection but also enhance the visual appeal of the vehicle. We are excited to offer this advanced service to our valued customers, ensuring that their Honda continues to look as impressive as it did on the day of purchase.”