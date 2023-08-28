Honda Elevate Base SV Variant Walkaround – Interiors and Exteriors

Honda Elevate variant lineup includes SV, V, VX and ZX – SV is the base trim level with least number of features while ZX is the top variant with most no of features

HCIL’s biggest bet in the Indian market has to be the upcoming Elevate SUV. Honda has showcased it in India already and a media drive happened in Udaipur. You can read our first impressions covered in a recent post. Honda will announce pricing on 4th of September, 2023. Elevate SUV could prove to be the make-or-break product for Honda in India.

Honda Elevate Base SV Variant – The most VFM?

When launched, Elevate will rival other compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross. Ahead of launch, Honda Elevate base SV variant has reached dealerships. Hat tip to MANandCAR007 for sharing the video.

In a previous post, we covered a higher variant at dealer yard. In this post, we will take a look at what base SV variant will offer. Right off the bat, Honda hasn’t skimped on essentials. Electric windows, auto function for driver’s window, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear defogger, rear AC vents and 16” wheels with wheel covers are part of the package with SV.

However, Honda has thrown in a few feel-good features right from the base SV variant itself. We’re talking about keyless entry with push button start, request sensors on door handles, height adjustable seat, LED projector headlights, LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, rear parcel shelf, and a lot more.

Even in-cabin entertainment is taken care of as well. Sure, this is not the same 10.25” infotainment screen with higher trims. But it is an 8” unit and has a few physical buttons on it. This screen will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto too. Steering gets audio controls too and the MID screen gets its own buttons.

The same powertrain as top-end variants

SV gets automatic climate control, which is a single-zone system. Front and rear armrests and adjustable headrests, right from the base variant, are appreciable. Considering all the kit, Honda Elevate SV is one of the better base variants and seems to be a decent package.

458L boot space and 220 mm ground clearance are highlight points. Despite being base variant, Honda should have offered 16” alloy wheels with a bland design and a rear washer and wiper. Considering lower tier products like Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite offer rear washer and wiper as standard fitment.

Powertrain is the same 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine as seen in City sedan. This engine kicks out 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. 6-speed manual will yield 15 km/l and CVT will eke out 16 km/l mileage. India is a price-sensitive market and we hope this is where Honda hits the ball out of the park.