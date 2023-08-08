Compact SUV Sales July 2023 – Creta, Seltos, G Vitara, Kushaq, Taigun

Since Kia launched Seltos facelift (Seltos 2.0), it has made a decent comeback in compact SUV sales charts

In the earlier post, we discussed sub 4m SUV sales (Brezza, Nexon, etc). In this post, we will take a look at compact SUV sales (about 4.3 m length). Popularity for compact SUVs is holding strong with steady growth in sales. The segment has players like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and MG Astor. Among these seven SUVs, MG Astor is the least seller with sales below 1,000 units mark.

Compact SUV Sales July 2023 – South Koreans for the ‘W’

Hyundai Creta is the highest seller with 14,062 units sold in July 2023. When compared to 12,625 units sold in July 2022 and 14,447 units sold in June 2023, Creta registered 11.38% YoY growth with 1,437 units gained in volume YoY and 2.66% MoM decline by losing 385 units MoM. Creta held a 33.86% market share last month, down from 40.35% in June 2023.

At second spot is Kia’s counterpart of Creta, the Seltos. Kia sold 9,740 badass Seltos last month and registered sales growth in both YoY and MoM. YoY growth stood at 14.04%, while MoM growth was 172.22% (highest in this list). Volume gain stood at 1,199 units YoY and 6,162 units MoM. Kia’s market share in compact SUV space stood at 23.46%, up from 9.99% a month before. Seltos facelift’s launch seems to have hampered Grand Vitara’s numbers as we saw a 13.42% MoM decline. Maruti Suzuki sold 9,079 Grand Vitaras last month and commanded a 21.86% market share.

Volume loss stood at 1,407 units MoM, as opposed to 19,486 units sold a month before. Grand Vitara’s Toyota counterpart, Hyryder, sold 3,387 units and saw 20.06% MoM growth as opposed to 2,821 units sold in June 2023. Germans slotted below the Japanese, who in turn slotted below South Koreans.

Skoda sold 2,394 units of Kushaq and Volkswagen sold 1,908 units of Taigun last month. Both Skoda and Taigun saw positive growth of 15.99% and 35.51% YoY growth; 12.24% and 31.68% MoM growth respectively. Volume growth was 330 and 500 units YoY with Kushaq and Taigun, while 261 and 459 units gained MoM, respectively.

MG Astor sales grew 7% MoM

Lastly, we have MG Astor in the compact SUV sales charts. Despite offering a lot of bang for the buck, MG Astor sales usually falls behind the others. Last month, MG sold 954 Astors and saw 29.96% YoY decline and 7.07% MoM growth. In total, there were 41,524 compact SUVs that rolled down dealerships in July 2023. When compared to 26,000 units sold in July 2022 and 35,805 units sold in June 2023, compact SUV space grew by 59.1% YoY and 15.97% MoM. Volume gain stood at 15,524 units YoY and 5,719 units MoM.