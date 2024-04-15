Honda Elevate Pet Edition Debuts – Pawsome Comfort For Your Furry Friends

Travelling with pets has become a lot more fun and convenient with a range of pet accessories unveiled for Honda Elevate (WR-V in Japan)

While pets are loved across most parts of the world, people in Japan appear to have a much deeper connection. It is linked to their culture, tradition and folklore, wherein there’s special respect and appreciation for animals. Pets are a pampered lot in Japan, with access to premium grooming services, top quality pet food, pet-friendly accommodations and stylish accessories.

Honda Elevate Pet Edition

At the 13th Interpet Exhibition in Tokyo, a wide variety of exciting pet-related products have been displayed. This event is one of the largest pet lifestyle events in Japan. Started in 2011, the Interpet event provides the perfect platform to people and their pets to interact with each other.

This year, one of the key highlights is a new range of travel accessories for pets manufactured by Honda Access. This entity is a leading producer and seller of genuine Honda accessories in Japan.

All the new pet accessories have been showcased inside a Honda WR-V, which is sold as Elevate in India. Honda Access is hosting the Enjoy Dog Life Festa booth, where one can see the Honda Dog range of pet accessories. The fit and finish of these accessories is top notch, something that has received tremendous appreciation and support from dog lovers.

Honda Elevate pet accessories

One of the key pet accessories showcased is the Pet Seat Plus Dog 2. It is a foldable and comfortable pet seat that can accommodate two small dogs. Users can conveniently place and attach it to the front passenger seat. It costs 21,450 yen, approximately Rs 12,000. Users can also buy the gray pet door lining cover that costs 6,600 yen (approx. Rs 3,600).

For small and medium sized dogs, a special seat carriage is available at 25,300 yen (Rs 13,800). The seat carriage can be attached to the rear seat. Other accessories include a pet buggy that can be placed inside the boot. Pet-specific badging is also there on the WR-V model. It gets a pet emblem costing 4,400 yen (Rs 2,400). On the inside, users can choose a pet interior sticker costing 3,850 yen (Rs 2,100).

Among other offerings are pet centre caps priced between 7,700 yen and 8,800 yen (Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,800). These transform aluminium wheel centre caps into adorable paw designs. Additionally, pet key covers featuring attached paw motifs are available for 4,400 yen (Rs 2,400). Also showcased is a pet select knob adorned with charming paw prints, priced at 11,000 yen (Rs 6,000).

According to the manufacturer, Honda Access, the pet seat accessories should be used with a leash. This will ensure that the pets do not jump out of the car for any reason. These pet accessories for Honda Elevate will be hugely beneficial for folks who frequently travel with their pets. Pricing seems reasonable in the context of the Japanese market.

