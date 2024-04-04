Honda Elevate New Price List Of All 7 Variants – April 2024

Within a timeframe of around seven months, Honda Elevate has undergone two price hikes

Launched in September last year, Honda Elevate has emerged as a popular choice in the compact SUV segment. In the first 100 days of its launch, Elevate had registered bookings of more than 20k units. It is currently ranked fifth in the list of best selling compact SUVs, ahead of bestsellers like Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Honda Elevate New Prices – April 2024

Depending on the variant, Honda Elevate has become costlier by up to Rs 40,000. Elevate base model SV is now available at a starting price of Rs 11.91 lakh. That’s an increase of Rs 33,000. Next is V manual, priced at Rs 12.71 lakh. Price has been increased by Rs 40,000. The V CVT variant is now available at Rs 13.71 lakh. Price increase is Rs 30,000. The VX manual variant’s new price is Rs 14.10 lakh. It has become costlier by Rs 40k.

Honda Elevate VX CVT is priced at Rs 15.10 lakh. Price increase is Rs 30,000. The ZX manual now starts at Rs 15.41 lakh. It has become costlier by Rs 31,000. Elevate top-spec ZX CVT now has a price tag of Rs 16.43 lakh. It has witnessed the least price hike of Rs 23,000.

Even with increased prices, Honda Elevate continues to be a value for money option. This is especially true for the top-spec variants. For comparison, rival Hyundai Creta 1.5 l MPi Petrol IVT – SX(O) variant is available at Rs 18,73,300. Creta 1.5 l MPi Petrol IVT – SX (O) DT is priced at Rs 18,88,300.

Honda had earlier increased the price of Elevate in January 2024. At that time, prices were increased in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 58,000. The base SV model had become costlier by Rs 58,000. All other variants had a uniform price hike of Rs 20,000. Price increase for cars is generally attributed to rise in production cost and/or introduction of new features.

Honda Elevate safety kit upgraded

One of Elevate’s USP is its comprehensive safety kit. With the price hike, the standard safety kit gets new additions. It includes six airbags, seat belt reminders for all seats and 3-point ELR seat belts. These features will now be standard across all variants of Honda Elevate. Overall safety package includes hill start assist, rear camera with guidelines, rear parking sensors, vehicle stability assist (VSA) with electronic stability and traction control and auto dimming IRVM. Top-spec variants get a comprehensive range of ADAS features via Honda Sensing suite.

Honda Elevate performance

Powering Honda Elevate is a 1,498-cc engine that delivers 121 PS and 145 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and CVT. Fuel efficiency is 15.31 km/L with the manual and 16.92 km/L with the CVT gearbox.

Along with the domestic market, Honda is also focusing on realizing Elevate’s export potential. Results have been pretty good, with Elevate emerging as the 4th most exported car from India. In February 2024, Elevate exports were at 3,610 units with a market share of 5.94%.