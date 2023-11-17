Honda Elevate SUV Launched In Japan As 2024 Honda WR-V

While Japan-spec 2024 Honda WR-V is largely the same as Indian Elevate, there are changes in the equipment list

Launched in India in September, Honda Elevate was destined to be introduced in other international markets. Working on those plans, Honda has introduced Elevate in its home market, Japan. However, the SUV has debuted as the 2024 Honda WR-V in Japan.

Elevate launched as new-gen 2024 Honda WR-V in Japan

Elevate, launched as 2024 Honda WR-V in Japan, has identical exterior design to that of India-spec Elevate. Some of the key highlights include a large and bold front grille, LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and turn indicators, LED projector front fog lamps, R17 dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, auto-fold ORVMs with LED turn indicators, robust rear profile and LED tail lamps with dual-trails pattern.

In India, the WR-V was a crossover based on the Jazz premium hatch. Both models are no longer available in India. Japan-spec Elevate misses out on features such as a sunroof. This gives an idea of how consumer preferences vary widely across various geographies. In India, sunroof has become almost a standard feature with most SUVs. Colour options are also fewer in comparison to India-spec Elevate.

In Japan, Elevate gets five colour options. All of these are monotone shades. Elevate in India has seven monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The Japanese version gets an exclusive Crystal Black Pearl colour. It could emerge as a popular choice in India if introduced.

Inside, Japan-spec Elevate gets a different all-black theme. It comes across as a lot sportier in comparison to the black/tan theme used with India-spec Elevate. Touchscreen also appears to be similar. However, exact size details have not been revealed. Japan-spec Elevate misses out on some features such as wireless charging available with the India-spec model.

Elevate (next-gen WR-V) specs, performance

Just like India, Japan-spec Elevate gets the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated inline-four i-VTEC petrol engine. It generates 121 PS of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. All variants are expected to get a CVT gearbox, powering the front wheels. In India, Elevate has a 6-speed manual and CVT unit.

Rest of the equipment is largely the same as India-spec Elevate. There could be a few additions or deletions in line with local needs and preferences. 2024 WR-V comes equipped with Honda Connect suite. It has features such as remote functions, an anti-theft system, in-car Wi-Fi, an emergency support centre, a car health diagnostic and an automatic troubleshooting option.

Honda Sensing suite provides a comprehensive range of features. It includes collision mitigation brake, false start prevention function, false rear start prevention function, short distance collision mitigation brake, pedestrian accident reduction steering, road departure prevention function, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping support system, preceding vehicle start notification function, sign recognition function, auto high beam and parking sensor system.