Compact SUV Sales October 2023 – Creta, Seltos Lead Segment

Every compact SUV on this list has posted a double digit YoY growth except for the VW Taigun and MG Astor

The compact SUV space revelled in high demand due to October 2023 festivities with the same fervor expected to spill over into the month of November. The list was dominated by the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, together commanding a 50 percent market share. We take a closer look at sales of each of these SUVs, all of which have seen double-digit YoY growth save for the VW Taigun and MG Astor, sales of which dipped significantly on a YoY basis.

Compact SUV Sales October 2023 – Creta and Seltos Leads

Sales in the compact SUV segment grew by 30.48 percent YoY to 50,773 units, up from 38,913 units sold in October 2022. This was a volume growth of 11,860 units. MoM sales also improved by 3.10 percent from 49,247 units sold in September 2023. Volume gain MoM stood at 1,526 units.

Hyundai Creta topped the sales list with 13,077 units sold last month. This was a 10.08 percent YoY growth from 11,880 units sold in October 2022 to command a 25.76 percent market share. The Creta was lower down the order on the list of top 10 SUVs sold last month after the Nexon, Brezza, Punch and Scorpio/N. MoM sales also saw a 2.83 percent growth from 12,717 units sold in September 2023 when market share was higher at 25.82 percent.

At No. 2 was the Kia Seltos. Sales grew by 26.44 percent YoY to 12,362 units, up 26.44 percent from 9,777 units sold in October 2022. This was a 2,585 unit volume growth. MoM sales also improved by 17.06 percent from 10,558 units sold in September 2023. The Kia Seltos, also being the best-selling model in the company lineup, allowed Kia India to claim its 4th highest monthly sales.

Toyota sold a combined 15K compact SUVs last month

Demand for Maruti Grand Vitara in October 2023 grew on a YoY basis by 34.55 percent to 10,834 units, up from 8,052 units sold in October 2022. However, it was its MoM sales that dipped by 7.69 percent over 11,736 units sold in September 2023. Up ahead, the Grand Vitara is set to become the first Maruti Suzuki model to get an ADAS suite. It will also be introduced on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder allowing these two models to compete efficiently with the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and MG Astor.

Relatively newcomer to the segment, Honda Elevate recorded sales of 4,957 units in October 2023. This was however a MoM decline of 12.81 percent from 5,685 units sold in September 2023. The Elevate was launched in September 2023 marking the automakers re-entry into the SUV segment.

Toyota HyRyder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor

Lower down the list of compact SUVs sales in October 2023 was the Toyota HyRyder with 3,987 units sold last month. This was a 17.82 percent YoY growth from 3,384 units sold in October 2022 to command a 7.85 percent market share. MoM sales also grew by 4.81 percent from 3,804 units sold in September 2023. The HyRyder shares its platform and powertrain options with the Grand Vitara and is manufactured by Toyota at its Bidadi plant.

Combined, Toyota manufactured close to 15,000 compact SUVs, which is higher then Creta’s numbers. Rising demand was seen for the Skoda Kushaq, sales of which went up by 44.71 percent YoY and 8.27 percent MoM to 2,447 units. There had been 1,691 units and 2,260 units sold in October 2022 and September 2023 respectively.

At No 7 was the Volkswagen Taigun which has posted a 5.77 percent YoY de-growth in sales. Sales dipped marginally to just 2,219 units in October 2023, down from 2,355 units sold in October 2022. It was, however, a 39.91 percent improvement in MoM sales (highest in this list) as there had been 1,589 units sold in September 2023.

Lackluster sales were registered from MG Astor. Sales halved YoY at 49.83 percent decline and 1.22 percent MoM de-growth to 890 units. The company had sold 1,774 units in October 2022 and 901 units in September 2023 but sales fell last month even as there is the new Astor Black Storm special edition launched on similar likes as the Gloster Black Storm.