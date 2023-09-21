Honda Motocompacto Mini Electric Scooter Debuts – Lighter Than A Suitcase?

With its compact, lightweight profile, Honda Motocompacto can fulfil a variety of last-mile commuting needs

Going beyond the compulsions of range and performance, Honda Motocompacto mini electric scooter creates its own niche market segment. It perfectly suits last-mile commuting needs across large campuses, offices and industrial hubs, urban centres, large fairs and exhibitions and tourist hotspots. With foldable parts, this suitcase-sized mini scooter can be easily carried and used anywhere.

Honda Motocompacto features, specs

When folded, Honda Motocompacto can be easily mistaken for some sort of hi-tech luggage carrier. The handlebar and seat can be neatly tucked away when the scooter is not in use. There’s a dedicated carry handle to make it easier to lift the mini scooter. Side stand and foot rests are fully concealed when not in use. The scooter also has a small LED headlight and tail lamp.

There’s storage inside the scooter for the charger. The charging port is located at the front, just below the headlamp. The scooter can be charged with any 15-amp socket. It takes around 3.5 hours to achieve a full charge from 0% to 100%. The battery pack is rated at 6.8Ah and seems to be a non-removable unit.

The scooter is equipped with a 490-watt electric motor that generates 16 Nm of peak torque. Honda Motocompacto can achieve a top speed of 24 kmph. Accelerating from 0 to 24 kmph will take around 7 seconds. Motocompacto offers a range of 19 km. Considering a two-way trip, any destination within a radius of 7-8 km should be easily reachable.

Of course, range won’t be an issue in places where charging ports are easily accessible. While being lightweight and compact, Honda Motocompacto can support heavyset individuals. Rated load capacity is 265 lbs (approx. 120 Kg).

Motocompacto has a small digital instrument console that displays info such as battery level, speed, etc. Next to it is a small on/off push button switch. The size of the wheels looks pretty small, which can limit the usability of the scooter. Hopefully, a good suspension setup has been used to compensate for any inconveniences created by the small wheels.

Honda Motocompacto price

While it looks unique, Honda Motocompacto is not necessary an original idea. The original version was conceptualized a few decades back by Honda as an ICE-based 49cc two-stroke mini scooter. However, the new version of Motocompacto looks a lot more sophisticated and environment-friendly. Honda Motocompacto has already received 32 patents.

Although Honda Motocompacto can be useful, it may not be accessible to everyone. Price in the USA is $995, which is approximately Rs 83,000. Going forward, Honda has plans to introduce more features with the Motocompacto mini electric scooter. A dedicated phone app is being developed, which will be available for both Android and Apple devices. Users will be able to access a range of features such as personalization, ride modes, remote battery status, navigation, etc.