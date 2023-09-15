2023 Honda CB200X Launched At Rs. 1.47 Lakh – 3 Colours

The 184.4cc single-cylinder engine now meets BS6 P2 emission standards and brings OBD-II diagnostics suite as well

After updating the CB300F with a killer price revision strategy, Honda 2W India has launched 2023 CB200X at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-sh). This is the newest update to CB200X that brings it in line with other Honda motorcycles in terms of emission standards. The updated 184.4cc engine is now BS6 P2 compliant and sports OBD II compatibility. Colour options include Decent Blue Metallic (new), Pearl Nightstar Black & Sports Red.

2023 Honda CB200X – ADV-styled Hornet 2.0

It is an ADV-styled commuter that gets its design inspiration from CB500X ADV. Looks are one of the biggest strengths of this motorcycle and even feels a lot more premium when compared to other motorcycles of this engine class.

The sharp fairing, knuckle guard-mounted LED turn indicators, full LED headlights and gold-finished USD telescopic front forks lend it a rich and premium appeal. Even though 2023 Honda Cb200X shares engine and platform with Hornet 2.0, the faux ADV packs in extensive upgrades that lend it a unique character of its own.

The handlebar on CB200X is more upright than Hornet 2.0’s and gives a more relaxed rider’s triangle. There is an impressive windshield mounted on the bikini fairing that should provide decent protection from wind blasts at higher speeds. Knuckle guards come in handy as well. Hornet 2.0 misses out on these attributes.

What does it pack?

Honda calls CB200X an Urban Explorer, which is befitting. As opposed to its predecessor, 2023 Honda CB200X packs all-new graphics that look bolder than before. Attributes like an agile diamond frame along with USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock suspension setup lend impressive handling characteristics.

This update mainly revolves around the engine, which is now OBD-II compliant for real-time diagnostics as part of BS6 P2 emission norms. If there is a malfunction detected, a warning light flashes, notifying the rider. This engine generates around 17 bhp of peak power at 8,500 RPM and 15.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda offers petal disc setup at the front and back along with the safety net of single-channel ABS. Slip and assist clutch ensures minimum effort while clutch action and reduces wheel hopping when downshifting. The fully digital instrument cluster looks modern and packs adjustable brightness too. No Bluetooth, though.

The new Honda CB200X would have benefitted with a price cut as we saw with CB300F. However, that isn’t the case and Honda has priced it at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-sh). 2023 Honda CB200X is more expensive than Hero Xpulse 200 4V as well, which is a true-blue off-road machine with more performance.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on the launch of the new CB200X, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we launch the 2023 CB200X inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Since its launch in 2021, CB200X has received tremendous response in the market and is a perfect riding companion for the customer’s daily commutes as well as short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”

Introducing HMSI’s latest offering, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to introduce the 2023 CB200X with an OBD2 compliant engine, stylish graphics and a new assist & slipper clutch. Marking a steady evolution in the 180-200cc motorcycle segment, the CB200X urban explorer is inspired by the dreams of the new-age customers and their passion for motorcycle riding who want to Explore Life with Every Ride!”