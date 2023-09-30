Honda Prologue E-SUV Revealed – 450km Range, AWD, 288bhp

While single motor FWD layout’s performance figures are not revealed, Honda Prologue AWD dual motor version packs 288 bhp and 450 Nm

After unveiling Acura ZDX E-SUV, Honda has taken the wraps off Prologue E-SUV. Like Acura ZDX, Prologue sources its platform from General Motors as well. It features Honda’s new design language similar to Accord sedan. It packs FWD or AWD layouts with around 450 km (280 miles) of range. Bookings in USA will likely go live by the end of 2023, with deliveries in 2024.

Honda Prologue E-SUV – Shares platform with GM EVs

This is Honda’s second EV for USA. On paper, it is better than the first. Of course, we’re talking about Honda Clarity EV. With just 89 miles (143 km) range, it didn’t lend enough clarity for buyers to invest in. Now, Honda has sourced General Motors’ scalable Ultium EV platform for both Prologue and Acura ZDX.

Honda Prologue is an interesting-looking vehicle, with greater width than height. The black body cladding reduces visual bulk significantly. Couple that with a 4876 mm length and 3093 mm wheelbase, Prologue slightly radiates station wagon appeal. Due to the long wheelbase, there are very short front and rear overhangs. Honda has kept the design neat and simple, radiating understated elegance.

In USA, there are three trims on offer – base EX trim, mid-spec Touring and top-spec Elite. While EX and Touring trims get AWD option, Elite gets AWD as standard. There are up to 7 colours on offer, depending on trim levels. Top-spec Elite boasts 21-inch alloy wheels that look swanky. LED headlights, LED DRL and tail light signatures are safe and appealing.

On the inside, Honda has given heated and ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat with memory settings, auto-dimming IRVM, perforated leather upholstery, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, a heated steering wheel, HUD, an 11-inch fully digital and configurable digital instrument screen, 11.3-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof and more.

Infotainment screen has Google software and Apple CarPlay. Higher trims will bring multiple ADAS features as well. Gear selector is mounted on steering column, lending an uncluttered centre console. Climate control has rotary dials and buttons, which is appreciated. There’s no frunk, but Honda Prologue E-SUV packs a 707L boot, expandable to 1642L.

Specs, performance, range

Honda Prologue E-SUV gets a single-motor FWD layout and 85 kWh battery as standard. Performance figures for FWD layout are still unknown, but similarly specced Chevrolet Equinox EV has 210 bhp and 329 Nm. AWD model with dual motors boasts 288 bhp and 451 Nm. Range is not revealed by Honda yet and around 280 miles (450 km) from a single charge can be speculated.

Due to the high voltage architecture, Honda Prologue E-SUV supports fast DC charging up to 155 kW. This way, the car can scoop 65 mile range (104 km) in 10 minutes. That said, an 11.5 kW home charger and a 7.6 kW portable charger are available too. Pricing for Honda Prologue could range between USD 45,000 and USD 60,000 (Rs. 37.42 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh). Prologue is less likely to launch in India. We expect an electrified version of Elevate SUV.