Hrithik Roshan Teases New Hero Karizma Ahead Of Launch

Hero will launch the new gen Karizma on 29th Aug 2023 – Hrithik Roshan to return as the brand ambassador of this iconic motorcycle

In the realm of motorcycles, certain advertisements have a timeless quality that etches them into the collective memory of enthusiasts. Hrithik Roshan’s legendary cap flip in the Hero Honda Karizma ad is one such iconic moment that continues to resonate even after 16 years. As excitement builds for the imminent launch of the revamped Hero Karizma, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to stoke the fires of nostalgia and anticipation among fans.

Bollywood actor shared a tantalizing snippet from the original ad on his Instagram account. Accompanying the clip was a message that sparked intrigue, “If the whispers are true, then the moment has arrived for me to embrace the Legend once more! Relive the Cap-Lift with #LiveTheLegend and tag @heromotocorp. Get ready for a legendary surprise!” With these words, Roshan not only transported his followers back to the iconic cap flip but also offered a tantalizing glimpse into the thrilling prospects of the upcoming Hero Karizma.

Hrithik Roshan Teases New Hero Karizma

The original advertisement featured Hrithik Roshan engaging a gang of bikers in a captivating Western-inspired backdrop. The scene played out with Roshan in hot pursuit, overtaking the miscreants who had tarnished the Karizma with mud.

As the bike’s power was unleashed, the wind transformed the mud into a spectacle, enveloping the bikers in a dynamic display of velocity and agility. This captivating sequence harmoniously resonated with the campaign’s tagline, “Now you can ‘Jet Set Go’ and experience the ride of a lifetime.”

Hrithik Roshan’s association with Hero Honda Karizma commenced in 2003 when he was appointed as the brand ambassador. This period marked a pivotal juncture in the premium motorcycle segment, characterized by a fusion of speed and aesthetics. The advent of Karizma tapped into an unexplored niche in the Indian market, catering to the 200-250 cc segment.

Subsequently, the Karizma line diversified, introducing the Karizma R variant in 2007. This iteration also found favour, contributing to the brand’s ascending prominence. However, the trajectory of Karizma’s fortunes shifted following the disentanglement of Hero and Honda in 2011. While Hero retained the Karizma brand and introduced the Karizma ZMR variant, sales of this model failed to mirror the triumphs of its 2003 predecessor. Gradually, sales dwindled, culminating in a regrettable cessation of sales in 2019.

However, this isn’t the end of the narrative. Hints dropped by Hrithik Roshan and Hero MotoCorp point towards a remarkable resurgence of the iconic Karizma. The company’s steadfast commitment to revitalizing the legacy of the Karizma alludes to a fusion of cherished nostalgia and contemporary innovation, primed to captivate the loyalty of established admirers and a new generation of riders.

While we await the eagerly anticipated reveal of the new Hero Karizma, the amalgamation of heritage and ingenuity promises to yield a motorcycle that pays homage to its origins while propelling itself fervently into the future. The legend of Hero Karizma is poised to reverberate once more, rekindling recollections of the cap flip while offering a fresh cohort of riders a taste of the impending legendary journey.

Complete Revamped Styling, New Engine

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 boasts of a fresh design in a faired body style. It gets a more youthful stance with sharp front fascia, dual tone front fender, sleek elevated tail section, raised handlebar and LED lighting at the front and rear. It also sports a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and split seats while it rides on black-finished 17 inch alloy wheels. The fuel tank sports a muscular design allowing for easy gripping while features also include a tall angular windshield.

Though not officially confirmed, as its name suggests, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 could receive a 210cc liquid cooled, single cylinder engine offering 25 hp power and 30 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox. Slipper clutch could be offered as standard. It will receive a telescopic fork in the front and preload adjustable monoshock at the rear while braking will be via disc brakes at the front and rear with dual channel ABS offered as standard. Prices are likely to be in the Rs 1.8 lakh ex-sh.