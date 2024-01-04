Hyundai And Kia Partners With Samsung For Enhanced Telematics Features

Samsung Electronics along with Hyundai and Kia have signed an MOU to integrate the automakers’ telematics features with Samsung’s SmartThings IoT platform

Once flagship features, telematics and connected features have been on offer with many mainstream vehicles today. Where the South Korean carmakers are concerned, both Hyundai and Kia offer it with their affordable vehicles. Now, Hyundai and Kia intend to take their telematics game to a new level by collaborating with leading electronics maker, Samsung.

Hyundai And Kia Partners With Samsung For Enhanced Telematics

Samsung is a leading name in consumer electronics across a plethora of segments and sub-segments. It has a significant fan following too and the company has been building a robust ecosystem of connected gadgets, electronic devices and appliances to ease customer’s daily charades by binding them together with clever software.

This South Korean electronics juggernaut, Samsung, is now teaming up with two South Korean automakers to expand its ecosystem features to involve automobiles. Hyundai and Kia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on January 3rd in Seoul, South Korea.

The primary objective behind this partnership is to link Hyundai and Kia’s telematics services with Samsung’s ‘SmartThings’ IoT (Internet of Things). Together, the three South Korean brands intend to blur the boundaries between mobility confined spaces and living confined spaces. We’re sure Hyundai would implement these features on its Genesis cars too, which is its luxury division.

The key agenda is to save user’s time by offering them a robust list of connected features that they could access cross-platform to increase convenience. The trio will ensure this with tailor-made Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car features that they will bake into Samsung-branded electronic devices, gadgets and appliances.

What are the use cases?

The three companies promise organic integration of Hyundai and Kia’s connected car features with Samsung’s SmartThings IoT platform. Users will be able to bundle certain functions into a mode and with just one press, activate a variety of tasks listed in that mode. For example, Home Mode and Away Mode can be tasked to control various appliances and electronic devices running Samsung’s SmartThings platform.

Conversely speaking, users can access vehicle related information at their convenience too. For example, EV owners can monitor vehicle stats efficiently and hassle-free. These Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car features can be baked into future vehicles and provide these features to existing owners too via OTA or USB updates.

Words from the manufacturer

“This is an opportunity to make the connected car’s Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car services more convenient in various fields,” said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President of Hyundai and Kia’s Infotainment Development Center. “We plan to accelerate our technology development to continuously make global Hyundai and Kia customers’ journeys meaningful.”

“This collaboration will enable communication from Home-to-Car and integrated home energy management services that are optimized for future lifestyles,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President at Samsung Electronics. “By connecting the SmartThings platform with vehicles, we’ll be able to significantly enhance the customer experience in both the home and the car.”