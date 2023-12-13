Kia Sales Breakup Nov 2023 – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, EV6

Kia India is among the top 5 car makers in the country – Here is a detailed sales report for Nov 2023

Kia India, a prominent player in the country’s automotive market, sales data revealed a mix of performances across its popular car models, showcasing both positive and challenging outcomes compared to the same period last year.

Seltos Shines, Leading Positive Growth

Seltos, one of Kia’s flagship SUVs, emerged as a star performer for the brand in November 2023. With a total of 11,684 units sold, it marked a substantial increase of 25.85% from the previous year’s 9,284 units. This surge in sales could be attributed to various factors, including sustained consumer demand, favorable market reception, and potentially strategic marketing efforts.

However, the Sonet and Carens models faced a decline in sales during the same period. The Sonet witnessed a decrease of 17.88%, selling 6,433 units in November 2023 compared to 7,834 units in November 2022. Decline in Sonet’s sales is because of the upcoming facelift, which will debut tomorrow ahead of launch next month. Similarly, the Carens reported a sales figure of 4,620 units, representing a notable decline of 27.36% from 6,360 units in November 2022.

The electric vehicle (EV) segment, spearheaded by Kia’s EV6, faced considerable challenges. Recording sales of only 25 units in November 2023 compared to 128 units in the same month of the previous year, the EV6 witnessed a significant decline of 80.47%. Carnival has been discontinued.

Month on Month performance

In November 2023, Seltos witnessed 11,684 units sold, marking a 5.48% decrease from the 12,362 units sold in October 2023. Despite this dip, the Seltos continued to dominate Kia’s sales portfolio, comprising over 50% of the total sales share.

Both the Sonet and Carens experienced minor drops in sales compared to October 2023. The Sonet recorded a slight decrease of 0.92%, selling 6,433 units in November compared to 6,493 units in October. Similarly, the Carens faced a 13.73% decline, with sales dropping from 5,355 units in October to 4,620 units in November.

EV6 sales stood at 25 units in Nov 2023, marking a stark decrease of 82.27% from the 141 units sold in October 2023. In total, Kia India recorded sales of 22,762 units in November 2023, indicating a 6.53% decrease from the 24,351 units sold in October 2023.