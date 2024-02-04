Hyundai Car Discounts Feb 2024 – Verna, Venue, i10 NIOS, i20, Alcazar, Tucson

Hyundai Revs Up February 2024 with Irresistible Discounts Across its Fleet – No discounts on newly launched Creta

In a strategic move to kick off the new year with a bang, Hyundai has rolled out an enticing array of discounts on select models for the month of February 2024. This promotion aims not only to capture the attention of potential car buyers but also to provide existing customers with an opportunity to upgrade or add a new Hyundai to their collection. Hyundai’s February 2024 Bonanza encompasses a wide spectrum of models, catering to diverse customer preferences. The discounts are structured to offer maximum benefits, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and special offers.

Hatchback Happiness: i10 NIOS Series Takes Center Stage

For hatchback enthusiasts, the i10 NIOS series steals the spotlight with tailored discounts for its various variants. The i10 NIOS CNG leads the pack with a total benefit of Rs 43,000, consisting of a Rs 30,000 cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, and an additional Rs 3,000 as a special offer.

The standard i10 NIOS follows closely with a total benefit of Rs 28,000, while the i10 NIOS AMT provides an attractive offer of Rs 18,000. These discounts position the i10 NIOS series as a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of efficiency and style in their daily commute.

Sedan Sophistication: Aura and Verna Steal the Show

Hyundai’s sedans, the Aura and Verna, join the discount derby with a focus on elegance and performance. The Aura CNG offers a total benefit of Rs 33,000, making it an appealing choice for those looking for an eco-friendly sedan. The standard Aura, with a total benefit of Rs 18,000, adds to the allure of Hyundai’s sedan lineup. Verna, available in various configurations, provides a significant total benefit of Rs 35,000, combining cash discounts and exchange bonuses. These discounts position the sedans as a practical and stylish choice for discerning buyers.

SUV Extravaganza: Tucson, Venue, and Alcazar Join the Discount Derby

The SUV segment, known for its versatility and rugged appeal, witnesses substantial discounts on key models. The Tucson, a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts, offers a total benefit of Rs 50,000 for the diesel variant, making it a compelling option for those seeking power and performance. On the petrol front, the Tucson presents a staggering Rs 4,00,000 cash discount, marking a bold move in the SUV market.

Venue sub-compact SUV, including the DCT and Turbo MT variants, provides buyers with total benefits of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively, combining cash discounts and exchange bonuses. The Alcazar, joins the party with a total benefit of Rs 35,000 for both the petrol and diesel variants. These discounts position Hyundai as a strong contender in the SUV market, offering choices that cater to a wide range of preferences.

Electric Revolution: Kona EV Sparks Interest

In the realm of electric vehicles, Hyundai’s Kona EV takes the spotlight with an impressive Rs 4,00,000 cash discount. This move aligns with the growing interest in electric vehicles and positions Hyundai as a key player in the electric revolution. The Kona EV, known for its sleek design and eco-friendly credentials, becomes even more attractive with this substantial discount, making electric mobility more accessible to a broader audience.

Hyundai emphasizes that these exclusive offers are valid throughout February 2024 or until stocks last. The limited-time nature of these discounts adds a sense of urgency for potential buyers to make their way to the nearest Hyundai dealership promptly. With the automotive market evolving rapidly, seizing this opportunity in February ensures that customers can benefit from these attractive deals and drive home their dream Hyundai at a more affordable price.