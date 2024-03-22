Hyundai Creta And Verna Recalled – Sample Size Includes 7,698 Units

After Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Verna are recalled for similar CVT gearbox issue – Will Carens get recalled too?

Two of the most popular Hyundai products in India have been recalled by the company recently. Vehicles subjected to this voluntary recall are Creta SUV and Verna sedan. Both vehicles subjected to the recall bear the same issue, to be fixed at company’s expense at owner’s nearest service centre.

Hyundai Creta And Verna Recalled

Hyundai has had to issue a voluntary recall for a total of 7,698 units. Subjected vehicles under this recall are Creta SUV and Verna sedan. Not all the Creta and Verna vehicles fall under this recall.

Only one powertrain combo employed on both Creta and Verna has directed the company to issue this recall. We’re talking about the 1.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine, mated to the CVT gearbox. This powertrain combination is offered with both Creta and Verna without any variations.

This recall revolves around a potential fault in the electronic oil pump controller of the 1.5 NA Petrol CVT powertrain. All the units manufactured between February 13th 2023 and June 6th 2023 are subjected to this recall.

There were a total of 7,698 units of Creta and Verna manufactured between this designated time period, equipped with the 1.5L NA Petrol engine and CVT gearbox. As per the recall, the electronic controller unit controlling the oil pump inside CVT gearbox is prone to failure and hence needs to be replaced for optimum performance.

Just a month ago, Kia issued a voluntary recall pertaining to the same issue that Hyundai is now mentioning. With Kia’s recall, sample size was only limited to 4,358 units of Seltos manufactured between February 28th 2023 and July 13th 2023. The only other vehicle equipped with this exact powertrain not subject to a recall yet, is Kia Carens.

What next?

Hyundai Creta and Verna owners are expected to check for eligibility for this recall against their VIN number on the company’s official website or call company’s toll free number. We’re sure Hyundai will be reaching out to affected customers personally and request to bring the car to nearest service centre.

Faulty electronic controller of oil pump will be replaced at no cost to owners. The company is expected to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transaction of replacing faulty parts with no added headache at the customer’s end. It is not clear whether vehicles subjected to this recall should continue to be driven or not.