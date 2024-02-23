Kia Seltos Petrol CVT Recall Affects 4,358 SUVs – Details Revealed

The electronic oil pump controller in CVT gearbox (marketed as iVT) might have a potential fault and hence the recall

The South Korean automobile brand, Kia, has issued a voluntary recall for one of its vehicles in the Indian market. Said vehicle is none other than Seltos compact SUV. As revealed by the automaker, there is a potential issue revolving around electronic oil pump controllers that needs immediate attention.

Kia Seltos Petrol CVT Recall

The sample size for this recall as revealed by the company is 4,358 units of Kia Seltos. Not all the Kia Seltos are subjected to this recall. Only the Kia Seltos vehicle equipped with a CVT gearbox, mated to company’s 1.5L naturally aspirated engine, is subjected for this recall pertaining to electronic oil pump controller.

Only the Kia Seltos Petrol CVT manufactured between a time period between February 28th, 2023 and July 13th, 2023, are subjected to this recall. Total number of Kia Seltos Petrol CVT gearbox units affected by this potential failure manufactured between said time period turns out to be 4,358 units.

Kia provided an explanation regarding the potential failure of the electronic oil pump controller that necessitated a voluntary recall. According to Kia, a potential error has been detected with Kia Seltos Petrol CVT vehicles manufactured between Feb 28th, 2023, and July 13th, 2023.

Said 4,358 units might develop a failure with the controller that governs electronic oil pump in CVT gearbox. Kia Motor calls this gearbox iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission). Customers of said 4,358 units of Kia Seltos Petrol CVT affected by this recall, will be contacted by Kia and request to bring their car to nearest dealership.

Said electronic oil pump controller in the car’s iVT gearbox will be replaced by Kia with no added cost on customer’s tab. Company has to ensure that there is a smooth transition in this recall and the replacement is done with no fuss and inconvenience to customers.

Affects A Total Of 4,358 Units

Currently, Kia Seltos facelift is on sale and is not likely to be affected by this recall. It falls in highly competitive compact SUV segment (advertised as mid-size SUV). Seltos rivals Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen C3 Aircross and its Hyundai counterpart, Creta.

Powertrain options with current Seltos facelift include the 1.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine making 113 bhp and 144 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or iVT (CVT) gearbox. There is a sportier 1.5L turbo petrol with 158 bhp and 253 Nm, mated to an iMT and a 7-speed DCT. Then there is the trusty ol’ 1.5 diesel with 114 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to 6-speed manual or iMT or a 6-speed TC.