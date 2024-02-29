Hyundai Creta N Line First Official Photos Out – Bookings Open

Hyundai Creta N Line launch is scheduled for 11th March 2024 – Ahead of that here are the first official photos of interiors and exteriors

Compact SUV segment leader, Hyundai Creta, is set to put on a sportier suit to entice customers on a broader scale. We’re talking about Creta’s sporty sibling, Creta N Line, which is set to be launched on 11th March 2024. Today, first official photos of the new Creta N Line have been revealed, along with that Hyundai has also announced the start of bookings.

Hyundai Creta N Line Bookings

You can book from today by paying Rs 25,000 as booking amount. Creta N Line is a strategic move from Hyundai to expand the appeal of its prized possession. Being the company’s best-seller, Creta has been the best-selling compact SUV for a long time. But rivals seem to be catching up as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara surpassed Creta last month, where sales are concerned.

This trend is not likely to be recurring and we may see Creta back on top again. Creta is an absolute sales phenom selling over a million units in India. The company even bagged 50,000 bookings within a month of Creta Facelift launch. Creta’s new N Line version is poised to make a bigger impact among enthusiasts.

The company is banking on its N Line formula to carve out a bigger slice of compact SUV pie. This is the first time a Creta is getting N Line treatment in India, while something similar has been on sale in global markets. Hyundai will launch Creta N Line in India next month and it will prove to be a one-of-a-kind offering.

The new Creta N Line will feature a redesigned front fascia to establish design distinctions over regular Creta. There is a new and sporty grill that gets an N Line badge. Bumper is all new as well and now engulfs the smaller grill with a body-coloured element on top. Silver element from the standard Creta has been tweaked to make it look a lot sleeker.

Design differences

Headlights and radar modules have been retained in the same place as standard Creta. Unlike i20 N Line which brought fog lights missing in standard i20, Creta N Line still doesn’t get fog lamps. So, no cornering light function even with the N Line model. LED DRLs remain the same too. However, there are sporty red accents.

These accents neatly flow into the side profile and make their way into the rear section too. Wheels are 18-inchers and bear N badge instead of the Hyundai logo. These wheels fill the wheel arches better than 17-inchers on standard Creta. Red elements at the rear perfectly complement Creta N Line’s sportier rear bumper.

There is a faux splitter at the rear and dual-tip exhaust that should be throatier than standard Creta’s. On the inside, we expect an all-black theme complemented by red stitching, red ambient lighting, aluminum pedals and the likes. Mechanically, we expect a sporty suspension setup over regular model. Where powertrains are concerned, there will be a sole 1.5L turbo petrol engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT. This engine will develop 158 bhp and 253 Nm. There will be a price increment over what Creta currently costs.

Commenting on the booking open announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we take pride in being the pioneers of providing futuristic technology and smart mobility solutions to the ever-discerning Indian customers. With the introduction of Hyundai CRETA N Line, we are all set to once again break the monotony in the industry. Hyundai’s N Line model range aims at fuelling dreams and aspirations of customers by inducing advanced, sporty and even more dynamic driving experiences. The sporty, dynamic and performance-inspired SUV, Hyundai CRETA N Line, will excite customers who are looking to make their everyday drive into a fun sporty drive. We are happy to announce the bookings open for the Hyundai CRETA N Line and are confident that we will further elevate fun driving experience for our customers.”