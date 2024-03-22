Hyundai Dry Wash – A Watershed Moment in Car Care

Hyundai Dry Wash: Putting the Brakes on Water Waste

Hyundai Motor India’s Dry Wash initiative, launched in 2017 was a significant leap forward in the automotive industry’s sustainability efforts. Cars need to be washed, especially in dust laden Indian road conditions. What they say about water is that every drop adds up.

Hyundai introduced the initiative as a response to growing concerns about water scarcity and environmental impact. And has attained remarkable achievements over the past five years. A sustainable alternative to traditional car washing methods, dry was is a modern standard for eco-friendly practices within the industry.

Over the past five years, Hyundai Dry Wash saved 650 million litres of water while servicing more than 5.5 million vehicles nationwide. This was estimated on the basis that traditional car washes consume a substantial amount of water, about 120 litres of water are used per car.

Beyond Dry Wash: Hyundai’s Broader Environmental Goals, Customer First Service Solutions

Dry Wash significantly reduces water consumption per vehicle that helps preserve precious water resources and also minimises wastewater runoff. Contributing to cleaner and healthier ecosystems along with helping with resource conservation. This initiative aligns with Hyundai’s broader environmental goals. They include measures such as waterborne paint systems, paperless processes, LED lighting, solarisation, and rainwater harvesting.

In line with its environmental outlook and responsibility, Hyundai Motor India places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and convenience. Its 360° digital and contactless service facilities provide hassle-free services, including online booking, vehicle status updates, and convenient home/office pick and drop options. With over 1,500 workshops nationwide, Hyundai aims to provide customers with top-notch service.

Steering Environmental Responsibility

The success of Hyundai’s Dry Wash service can be attributed to its practicality, reliability, and resource/cost-effectiveness. Positive customer response to Hyundai’s Dry Wash service further validates its effectiveness in water conservation and sustainability.

As a global leader, Hyundai’s sustainability efforts are guided by a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. This starts with global investments in research and development to explore new technologies and solutions that promote sustainability throughout its value chain. From the development of fuel-efficient vehicles to the implementation of renewable solutions, its a 360° approach.

Fostering a Greener Future: Hyundai’s Sustainable Leadership

Hyundai’s sustainability initiatives also play a crucial role in shaping consumer perceptions and preferences. As environmental awareness continues to grow among consumers, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly products and services. This further enhances Hyundai’s brand reputation and also drives positive change within the automotive sector. When the big guys do it, trends and practices catch on.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Motor India remains committed to HMC’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ by actively fostering a greener and more sustainable future.”