Hyundai EXTER Arrives at Dealer Yard – A Walkaround of the Mini-SUV

Hyundai will launch their new mini-SUV called Exter on 10th July 2023 – It will take on Tata Punch

The Hyundai EXTER is a feature-packed SUV set to be launched in India on July 10th, 2023. Ahead of launch, the first units have started to arrive at the dealer yard. With its impressive array of advanced technologies and safety features, the EXTER aims to redefine the driving experience in its segment.

In terms of design, the EXTER impresses with its H-Signature LED DRLs, projector headlamps, sporty skid plate, and diamond-cut alloys. The parametric front grille, side sill cladding and blacked-out wheel arches enhance its aggressive stance. The parametric design, C-pillar garnish, floating roof design, and sporty bridge-type roof rails add a touch of style to the EXTER’s exterior.

New Hyundai Exter arrives at dealer yard

The EXTER boasts a 20.32 cm (8″) HD touchscreen and a 10.67 cm (4.2″) colour TFT Multi-Information Display (MID), providing a seamless and interactive infotainment experience. With a wide range of (over 60) connected features powered by Hyundai Bluelink, the EXTER is the most connected SUV in its class. It supports embedded voice commands for uninterrupted response and convenience. Additionally, the infotainment system can receive over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring that the software and maps are always up to date.

One of the standout features of the EXTER is the H2C Voice Commands for home-to-car commands in English and Hindi. The infotainment UI supports 10 regional and 2 international languages, catering to a diverse range of users. To enhance the driving experience, the EXTER offers seven ambient sounds of nature, creating a relaxed and calming atmosphere.

Comfort and convenience are prioritized in the EXTER, with its superior cabin space, optimized seat height, and floor level for easy ingress and egress. Upholstery adorned with the ‘EXTER’ branding, adds a touch of exclusivity.

Safety is paramount in the EXTER, as it comes equipped with six airbags in all variants/trims. An inclusive range of safety features are offered as an option on entry-level trims. The safety suite ensures enhanced stability and control in challenging driving conditions.

The EXTER offers multiple powertrain options, including a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or Smart Auto AMT. It also provides a bi-fuel option with a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and CNG, paired with a 5-speed MT.

With its advanced features, safety innovations, and stylish design, the Hyundai EXTER aims to set a new standard in the SUV segment. Whether it’s the connected features, comfortable cabin, or cutting-edge safety technologies, the EXTER offers a comprehensive package that caters to the needs of modern drivers.