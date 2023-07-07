Hyundai Exter SUV Spied Ahead Of Monday Launch – Looks Big On Road

Hyundai Exter Micro-SUV: Revolutionizing the Sub 4-Meter Segment with Cutting-Edge Features and Size

The Indian sub 4-meter SUV segment, which has witnessed remarkable demand in recent months, is about to welcome a new addition. Hyundai is all set to introduce the new Exter micro-SUV on July 10, 2023. Bookings for this highly anticipated vehicle have already commenced at a token amount of Rs 11,000. Interested customers can secure their Exter micro-SUV either through any Hyundai dealership across the country or conveniently via the Click To Buy online platform.

Inspired by the spirit of adventure, the Hyundai Exter micro-SUV exudes a sense of thrill both in terms of its exterior design and interior features. What sets it apart from its competitors, such as the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite, are the segment-first features it boasts. In the latest spy shots, we get a look at the Exter in real world condition.

Hyundai Exter Road Presence In Real World

Taking its adventurous persona to the next level, the Hyundai Exter micro-SUV showcases several striking exterior features. The front fascia is dominated by a large parametric grille, complemented by H-shaped signature LED DRLs and projector headlamps. The floating roof design adds to the vehicle’s contemporary appeal, while the bridge-type roof rails and rear defogger, wiper, and washer enhance its functionality. The blacked-out A and B pillars and squared-off wheel arches, accompanied by diamond-cut alloy wheels, give the Exter micro-SUV a rugged and sporty stance.

Thanks to these latest spy shots of Hyundai Exter, shared by Varun Teja, we get a decent enough idea about the road presence of the micro SUV. Not only it looks big on the road for a car that is going to rival Tata Punch, it also looks very spacious on the inside.

The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV will be available in five variants. These variants are further divided into a total of 15 options based on different engine and transmission combinations. To cater to individual tastes, Hyundai offers customers a choice of six monotone and three dual-tone exterior color options. The colors range from the elegant Atlas White and Abyss Black to the vibrant Cosmic Blue and Fiery Red, allowing buyers to personalize their Exter micro-SUV according to their style preferences.

A Game-Changer in the micro SUV Market with Exciting Features

Step inside the cabin, and you’ll find a spacious and comfortable environment capable of accommodating up to five adults. The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV is equipped with a range of driver and passenger amenities. Standout features include a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument panel, a multi-function steering wheel, and automatic climate controls.

One of the highlights that differentiate the Exter micro-SUV from its rivals is the electric sunroof. This sunroof is voice-enabled, allowing occupants to control it with simple voice commands like “open sunroof” or “I want to see the sky.” Another segment-first feature is the Dual Camera Dash-cam, which comprises front and rear cameras, a 2.31-inch LCD display, smartphone app connectivity, and multiple recording modes.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Exter micro-SUV offers two engine options. The first is a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that can run on E20 fuel. The second option is a 1.2-liter Bi-Fuel Kappa petrol engine, which is compatible with CNG. The naturally aspirated petrol engine, also found in other Hyundai models like the Venue, Aura, and Grand i10 Nios, delivers a power output of 83 horsepower and a torque of 113.8 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT transmission to suit their driving preferences.