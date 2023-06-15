Hyundai Exter Connected Car – Embrace Space, Style, and Comfort

Experience the Abundance of Space, Tech-Savvy Infotainment, Comfort – Hyundai Exter connected car

Hyundai Exter connected car offers a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. It brings together advanced connectivity and infotainment options, a spacious cabin, top-notch safety and convenience features. And with this, the small car stands out from the competition.

Hyundai Exter is equipped with a 20.32 cm (8″) HD touchscreen that provides a seamless interface for accessing various infotainment options. The 10.67 cm (4.2″) colour TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) keeps you informed about essential vehicle data.

Tranquility on Wheels: Embrace Serenity with Hyundai Exter’s Cabin Ambiance

The car’s connectivity capabilities are further elevated with Hyundai Bluelink, which offers an impressive 60 connected features. You can enjoy over-the-air (OTA) updates for infotainment and map updates, ensuring that your system is always up to date. The in-built navigation system provides hassle-free guidance to your destination. Additionally, smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay allows you to seamlessly integrate your mobile devices into the car’s infotainment system.

The Hyundai Exter takes voice commands to a whole new level. With over 90 embedded voice commands, it sets a new benchmark in the segment. It also introduces H2C (Home to Car) voice commands through Alexa, supporting both Hindi and English languages. The vehicle’s multi-language user interface support, including 10 regional and 2 international languages, caters to a wide range of users. Adding to the overall experience, the car offers seven ambient sounds of nature, allowing you to create a serene atmosphere inside the cabin.

A Universe of Space: Uncover the Interior Brilliance of the Hyundai Exter

When it comes to cabin space and comfort, the Hyundai Exter excels. With a generous wheelbase of 2,450 mm and a height of 1,631 mm, this vehicle offers ample space for both driver and passengers. The semi-leatherette upholstery, featuring ‘EXTER’ branding, adds a touch of luxury to the interior. The car’s design ensures easy ingress and egress, thanks to its optimized seat height and floor level.

Moreover, the Exter provides exceptional headroom, knee room, legroom, shoulder room, and rear seating space, ensuring that all occupants can enjoy a comfortable ride. The large DLO (Day-Light Opening) and rear window glass contribute to excellent visibility, creating an airy and open feel inside the cabin.

Safety, Convenience, and Beyond: Hyundai Exter’s Premium Offerings

Exter offers over-the-air (OTA) updates for infotainment and map systems, ensuring that you always have the latest software enhancements. Hyundai Bluelink provides a comprehensive suite of services, including safety and security features, remote services, location-based services, vehicle diagnostics, and voice assistance.

Convenience features like cruise control make long drives more relaxing, while the seatbelt reminder display ensures that safety is always a priority. The low loading height and rear transverse height for loading and unloading cargo make it easy to transport your belongings.