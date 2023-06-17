Hyundai Exter exteriors detailed in New official photos

Hyundai Exter gets several segment first features and technology along with class leading cabin space

Hyundai is getting ready to launch their new car Exter in India on 10th July 2023. Ahead of that, they have shared photos which reveal interesting new details. Hyundai Exter will enter a segment wherein it will rival the Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Ignis.

To ensure that it is set apart from these more established rivals, the company promises a host of segment first features. It will also get updated technology and best in class passenger comforts. Bookings of the new Exter are currently underway at a down payment of Rs 11,000. Exter deliveries are set to commence soon after.

Hyundai Exter new details

Hyundai Exter features a parametric front grille, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, clamshell bonnet and H shaped LED tail lamps. Doors open wide for easy ingress and egress. Also seen in the new images is the electric sunroof, dual tone alloys, etc.

The cabin space offers best in class comforts with a long wheelbase of 2,450mm. Exter height is at 1,631 mm offering optimum head, knee and leg room to passengers both in the front and at the rear. Seats are done up in quality semi-leatherette, displaying ‘Exter’ badging. The cabin sports 7 ambient sounds of nature for a more relaxed driving experience.

Interior images of the new Hyundai Exter show off some similar features as seen on the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. Setting itself apart with segment leading connected car technology, the new Exter will sport an 8 inch (20.32 cm) HD touchscreen infotainment system and digital cluster with 4.2 inch (10.67 cm) colour TFT multi information display unit. It also comes in with 60 connected features which are best in its segment with Hyundai Bluelink making the Exter the most connected SUV in its class.

The new Hyundai Exter is being offered in five trim options available – EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. It will also boast of 90 embedded voice commands as well as over the air (OTA) infotainment and map updates. Exter also come swith Home to Car voice commands via Alexa; complying with both in English and Hindi languages. Its infotainment system also complies with 10 regional and 2 international languages along with Hinglish commands such as “Sunroof Kholo” and “Temperature Kam Kardo”.

First in Class Safety Features

Safety is a priority on the new Hyundai Exter which will sport a total of 6 airbags as per a latest Government of India mandate. These 6 airbags will be offered across all variants of the Exter. It will also sport 26 safety features across variants except for base variants of E and S.

These will include ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), 3-Point Seat Belt and seatbelt reminder for all seats, a first in segment Burglar Alarm, ABS with EBD. Other segment first safety features will include a dashboard camera and TMPs while it will also receive ISOFIX anchors, headlamp escort function and rear parking camera.