Hyundai Exter Launch Price Rs 5.99 Lakh to Rs 9.32 Lakh

Hyundai Exter is offered with petrol as well as CNG option – It is loaded with tech and features, which were never seen before in the segment

New Hyundai EXTER embraces a contemporary and distinctive approach to SUV design, capturing customer aspirations. The front facade is adorned with a prominent Parametric Front Grille, highlighting the modern appeal of the SUV. The sleek design is enhanced by the H-Signature LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and sporty skid plate. Adding to the SUV’s individuality is the EXTER emblem on the front, emphasizing its unique and bespoke character.

The dynamic side profile of the Hyundai EXTER is further accentuated by diamond-cut alloy wheels housed in blacked-out wheel arches and side sill cladding, enhancing the SUV’s rugged and outdoor persona. The floating roof design adds a touch of modernity, complemented by the parametric design C-pillar garnish and sporty bridge-type roof rails. Together, these design elements encapsulate the youthful and contemporary nature of the SUV.

Hyundai Exter Tech and Features

2023 Hyundai EXTER comes equipped with a connected type 20.32 cm (8″) HD touchscreen and an advanced digital cluster featuring a 10.67 cm (4.2″) color TFT MID. With Hyundai Bluelink, the EXTER offers over 60 connected features, making it the most connected SUV in its segment (3800mm-3900mm). Customers can enjoy seamless infotainment engagement with built-in navigation, smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a host of drive-related information displayed on the digital cluster.

Noteworthy segment-best features of the EXTER include over-the-air (OTA) updates for the infotainment system and map, ensuring that software and maps are always up to date. Additionally, the SUV boasts best-in-segment embedded voice commands, offering an enhanced connected experience and the ability to understand Hinglish voice commands. The EXTER also introduces first-in-segment H2C (Home to Car) Alexa in Hindi and English, providing customers with voice assistance and convenience.

1st in segment – Sunroof and Dashcam

The Hyundai EXTER takes in-car convenience to the next level with its voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof, a first in its segment. The sunroof can be controlled using voice commands such as “Open Sunroof” or “I want to see the sky,” adding a touch of luxury and innovation to the SUV.

To capture and relive every memorable experience with the Hyundai EXTER, the SUV is equipped with a Dashcam featuring Dual Camera functionality. This advanced dashcam includes front and rear cameras, a 5.84 cm (2.31″) LCD display, smartphone app-based connectivity, and multiple recording modes. With support for Full HD video resolution and the ability to capture pictures from both the front and rear cameras, users can easily document their journeys. The Dashcam offers different recording options, including Driving (Normal), Event (Safety), and Vacation (Time-lapse), enhancing the overall customer experience and creating lasting memories.

Passenger Comfort and Space

The EXTER focuses on passenger comfort with optimized dimensions for headroom, knee room, legroom, and shoulder room. The seats have been designed with an optimized height for easy ingress and egress, while the floor height ensures effortless entry and exit. Ample visibility is provided for rear passengers through large DLO (Day-Light Opening) and a superior rear window glass size. Additionally, the low loading height and rear transverse height enhance the convenience of the spacious boot space.

In terms of comfort and convenience, the Hyundai EXTER maximizes cabin space with its best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,450 mm and height of 1,631 mm. The spacious interior layout ensures ample roominess for both long journeys and short city drives. The SUV features sporty semi-leatherette upholstery with ‘EXTER’ branding, enhancing the overall exclusivity.

Hyundai Exter Safety – 6 airbags standard in all variants

Hyundai EXTER prioritizes customer safety by offering an impressive array of 26 safety features across all variants, with some available as options on entry-level trims. The SUV sets new standards with 1st in Segment features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and HAC (Hill Assist Control). Standard safety features include 3-point seat belts with seatbelt reminder for all seats, keyless entry, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), burglar alarm, and more.

To further enhance safety, Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has equipped the Hyundai EXTER with over 40 advanced safety features. These include the headlamp escort function, automatic headlamps, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear defogger, and rear parking camera. Additionally, the EXTER introduces segment-first safety features such as a dashcam with dual cameras, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System – Highline), and a burglar alarm. By offering a comprehensive range of safety features, the Hyundai EXTER aims to provide customers with enhanced peace of mind on the road.

Variants and Engine Specs

Hyundai EXTER in five trim options: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. These are offered in a choice of three powertrain options to cater to diverse driving preferences. Customers can choose between a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) or a Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). Additionally, there is a 1.2-litre bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine with CNG option available, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. These powertrains are meticulously tuned to deliver consistent performance and ensure a delightful driving experience in various conditions.

Powered by a 1.2L Kappa Petrol engine with MT, it delivers a maximum power of 61 kW (83 PS) and a torque of 113.8 Nm (11.6 kgm). This powertrain ensures a smooth and efficient driving experience. Fuel efficiency is listed at 19.4 km/l. For those who prefer an automatic transmission, there’s also the option of the 1.2L Kappa Petrol with an automated manual transmission (AMT). It offers the same power and torque as the MT variant and achieves a commendable fuel efficiency of 19.2 km/l*, making it an economical choice for city driving. The bi-fuel Kappa petrol with a CNG engine is a remarkable addition to the segment, offering a manual transmission (MT). Equipped with a CNG engine, it generates a slightly reduced power output of 50.5 kW (69 PS) and a torque of 95.2 Nm (9.7 kgm). However, it compensates for this with an impressive fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg*, certified by ARAI.

Hyundai Exter Dimensions, Ground Clearance and Design Aesthetics

In terms of design and aesthetics, Hyundai Exter boasts several notable features. It is the first in its segment to feature a sharkfin antenna, providing improved signal reception and a sleek appearance. The LED turn indicators integrated into the outside mirrors enhance visibility and safety on the road. At the rear, the signature-H LED tail lamps add a touch of modernity and style.



Hyundai Exter dimensions measure 3,815 mm in length, 1,710 mm in width, and 1,631 mm in height with the inclusion of roof rails. The wheelbase stands at 2,450 mm, ensuring ample interior space for passengers. Ground clearance stands at 185mm.

Fuel Capacity and Engine Specifications

In terms of the fuel capacity, the petrol variant can hold up to 37 litres, while the CNG variant has a capacity equivalent to the petrol plus CNG in the capacity of 60 litres of water. The engine specifications include a 4-cylinder configuration with a displacement of 1197 cm³.

The maximum power output of the petrol engine is 61 kW (83 PS) at 6000 r/min, with a maximum torque of 113.8 Nm (11.6 kgm) at 4000 r/min. The petrol + CNG engine delivers slightly lower power and torque figures, with 50.5 kW (69 PS) at 6000 r/min and 95.2 Nm (9.7 kgm) at 4000 r/min, respectively.

Transmission, Suspension, Tyre Options

Hyundai Exter transmission options available are a 5-speed manual gearbox and a smart auto AMT system for petrol only. 5 Speed MT for the bi-fuel engine. The suspension system consists of a McPherson strut at the front and a coupled torsion beam axle at the rear. Shock absorbers of the gas type ensure smooth and comfortable rides. The braking system includes disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.

Exter tyre options are based on the trim level. The base trims come with 165/70 R14 steel wheels, while higher trims feature either 175/65 R15 dual-tone styled steel wheels or diamond-cut alloy wheels of the same size. A spare tyre is provided with the vehicle.

Interior Features, Storage, Boot Space, Colours

In the interior, comfort and convenience are key highlights. The rear headrests are adjustable, allowing passengers to find their desired position for optimal comfort. The dashboard tray provides a practical storage space for small items, while the front console dual cup holders are perfect for keeping beverages within reach. Front and rear door map pockets offer additional storage options.

Furthermore, Exter’s spacious boot has a capacity of 391 litres, as per V213 Standard. This generous space allows for hassle-free storage of luggage or groceries. Colour options include 6 Monotone colours Atlas White, Titan Gray, Starry Night, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, and Ranger Khaki. 3 Dual tone colour choices include Cosmic Blue Two-tone, Atlas White Two-tone, and Ranger Khaki Two-tone.

Hyundai Exter – Reliable, Affordable, and Future Ready

In conclusion, the introduction of the bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine, available with both manual and automatic transmissions, offers a versatile and efficient driving experience. With its impressive fuel efficiency, innovative features, and spacious interior, it provides a compelling option for those seeking a reliable and economical vehicle.

With its advanced features, connectivity, and spacious design, the Hyundai EXTER aims to set new benchmarks in the SUV segment. The EXTER offers a comprehensive package that prioritizes comfort, convenience, and the latest technologies, making it an ideal choice for modern drivers in India. Will it manage to overtake Tata Punch in sales, which is currently the best-selling car in the segment with about 10k units sold a month? Only time will tell.

Hyundai Exter Price list for all variants – Introductory price

1.2L Kappa petrol MT – Introductory price

EX – Rs 5,99,900

S – Rs 7,26,990

SX – Rs 7,99,990

SX(O) – Rs 8,63,990

SX(O) Connect – Rs 9,31,990

Smart Auto – Rs 7,96,980

CNG – Rs 8,23,990