Tata Sales Breakup June 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors sales in June 2023 improved both YoY and MoM with Nexon and Punch continuing to rule the list

Tata Motors, the 3rd highest selling automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, currently commanding a 14.4 percent market share, has reported YoY and MoM sales growth in June 2023. Total sales in the past month stood at 47,240 units, up 5 percent when compared to 45,200 units sold in June 2022. It was also a 3 percent MoM growth from 45,880 units sold in May 2023.

Once again it was the Nexon that commanded the sales list in June 2023 despite a YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales fell to 13,827 units in June 2023, down 3 percent when compared to 14,295 units sold in June 2022 (including Nexon EV sales). MoM sales also fell by 4 percent from 14,423 units sold in May 2023. Tata Nexon was at No. 2 on the list of top 10 SUVs sold in the past month with the Creta taking a top spot.

Tata Sales Breakup June 2023

At No. 2 was Tata Punch with a 6 percent YoY growth to 10,990 units in June 2023, up from 10,414 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales however fell by 1 percent from 11,124 units sold in May 2023. The Punch EV is set to make its entry into the electric vehicle segment and was recently spied on test carrying forth updated exterior design elements.

Tata Tiago sales went up by 53 percent YoY to 8,135 units in June 2023 from 5,310 units sold in June 2022 while MoM sales remained flat with 8,133 units sold in May 2023 (including Tiago EV sales). Tata Tiago recently crossed the 5 lakh sales milestone, out of which 1,00,000 vehicles were sold within 15 months. Tata Tiago has received added attention due to the fact that it is offered in a range of powertrain options that include petrol, CNG and electric variants.

Tata Altroz YoY and MoM Sales Growth

Tata Altroz sales improved to 7,250 units in June 2023, an increase of 35 percent from 5,366 units sold in June 2022. It was also significant MoM growth of 34 percent when compared to 5,420 units of the Tigor sold in May 2023. Tata Tigor sales dipped YoY by 32 percent to 3,335 units in June 2023 but improved 23 percent on a MoM basis from 2,701 units sold in May 2023 (including Tigor EV sales).

Lower sales were seen both in the case of Tata Harrier and Safari. Harrier sales dipped 32 percent YoY and 11 percent MoM to 2,040 units while Safari sales were down 11 percent YoY and 6 percent MoM to 1,663 units. Due to get updated later this year, the Harrier and Safari will receive several exterior and interior feature updates.