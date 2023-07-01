Hyundai Sales June 2023 – Venue, i20, Verna, Tucson

Hyundai has posted total sales of 65,601 units in June 2023 while MoM sales also saw a significant increase

Hyundai Motor India has released sales numbers for the month of June 2023. The company has retailed a total (domestic + exports) of 65,601 units in the past month. This includes 50,001 units in domestic markets while there were 15,600 units shipped globally. This was a 5.21 percent growth over 62,351 units sold in June 2022, a volume increase of 3,250 units.

Models in the company lineup that currently consists of 12 car such as the Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, Venue, Venue N-Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson and Kona Electric, along with the all-electric SUV IONIQ 5 led to this increase in sales.

Hyundai Domestic Sales Grow 2.04 percent in June 2023

In domestic markets, sales stood at 50,001 units in June 2023. This was a 2.04 percent YoY growth over 49,100 units sold in June 2022 relating to a 1,000 unit increase in volumes. MoM sales also improved by 2.88 percent when compared to 48,601 units sold in May 2023.

Exports on the other hand saw even greater YoY growth of 16.85 percent to 15,600 units shipped in June 2023 from 13,350 units sold in June 2022. This is a 2,250 unit volume growth. Hyundai has also seen increased sales in the Q2 2023 period. Sales were up 9.61 percent to 1,48,303 units, up 13,008 units when compared to 1,35,295 units sold in Q2 2022.

It was also a 1.04 percent growth from 1,46,774 units sold in Q1 2023. Sales in the H1 2023 period stood at 2,95,077 units, up 10.12 percent when compared to 2,67,967 units sold in H1 2022. This was a volume growth of 27,110 units.

The Creta – a constant top performer for the company, Venue and new Verna saw significantly higher demand last month while sales are set to increase even further in the months ahead with the new Exter about to be launched later this month.

Hyundai Exter Launch in July 2023

Later this month, the company gears up for launch of the new Exter. Production commenced at the end of June 2023 and bookings commenced at Rs 11,000 even as prices have not been made official yet.

The new Exter, to be presented in five broad trims of EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect, enters the highly competitive sub-4 meter SUV segment where it will compete with the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Nissan Magnite and Citroen C3. Hyundai Exter will be offered in 7 variants and 2 powertrains and is set to attract buyers with its wide range of features and safety equipment.