Hyundai I20 Asta (O) Reach Dealerships – Detailed Walkaround

Hyundai has launched the i20 facelift a couple of days ago. There has been a thorough change in powertrain department and subtle changes in design department. After the launch, vehicles have started to reach dealerships. TeamAutoTrend Youtube channel has uploaded a detailed walkaround of top-end Hyundai i20 Asta (O) variant.

Facelifted Hyundai I20 Asta (O) reach dealerships

Premium hatchback segment currently has just four contenders – Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and its Toyota counterpart Glanza. Keeping the product updated against rivals is paramount and the newness factor brings in more customers around festive season. So, the recipe for i20 facelift has been pretty simple.

To launch a slightly more premium version of an already well-accepted car. That’s exactly what Hyundai has done. As seen in the video by TeamAutoTrend, we can see subtle exterior and interior changes that will add to i20’s overall appeal. On the outside, Hyundai logo placement is now above the grill and not in it.

This is in line with what Kia did when it introduced the new brand identity. Grill itself is slightly more aggressive than before. Lower bumper is now a lot more sportier than its predecessor. Fog lights are now absent and Hyundai has added air channels in lower bumper that seems excessive for a vehicle of this class.

Main highlight is the new LED headlights. These are LED reflectors and not projectors. They should be more powerful than before, considering Hyundai removed fog lights. Rear bumper is slightly different too, with sporty gloss black finishes.

What is new with the facelift?

Side profile remains largely unchanged and still features sharp and aggressive lines. All the sheet metal components look similar to the way they used to before. The 16” alloy wheels are new but have the same overall appeal and design approach. Hyundai i20 facelift has an electrically controlled sunroof too, just like before.

Hyundai i20 facelift’s key is similar to the one with Verna with a remote engine start feature. On the inside, an all-black interior theme on pre-facelift model has given way to a dull black and grey interior, that looks less sporty but more airy. Overall dashboard layout and everything else remain as is.

Door pads now get soft-touch inserts that resemble its black and grey upholstery. This seat upholstery has a semi-leatherette finish with stitching and piping. The 10.2” infotainment screen and the fully digital instrument cluster remain identical to outgoing model with top-spec Asta (O) trim.

Even though there are rear AC vents, Hyundai has still not given a rear armrest with i20. Hyundai is now selling i20 with just a sole 1.2L 4-cyl NA petrol engine with 82 bhp and 115 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and iVT. Whereas Altroz offers NA petrol, turbo petrol, turbo diesel and CNG powertrains.