Hyundai i20 Facelift Launched – Starts Rs. 6.99 Lakh, No Turbo!

As opposed to the preceding model which got a 1.0L turbo petrol option, new Hyundai i20 facelift only offers a 1.2L NA petrol

Hyundai India has updated its sole premium hatchback, i20, for MY2023. The new model sports quite a bit of visual changes along with key functional upgrades as well. Hyundai i20 facelift launched, costs between Rs. 6.99 lakh for base Era MT variant and goes till Rs. 11.01 lakh for top spec Asta (O) IVT variant (both prices ex-sh). No turbo petrol option, though.

Hyundai i20 Facelift Launched – Born magnetic!

The company has done a subtle nip-and-tuck job on i20 and changes are in the right direction. We get visual distinctions that are exclusive to this new MY2023 model only. There are a total of six mono-tone colour options and two dual-tone colour options – Amazon Grey, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White + Black Roof, and Fiery Red + Black Roof. The Amazon Grey shade is new, though.

Premium hatchback space heated up with the launch of i20 facelift. Front fascia now sports all-LED headlights with an attractive LED DRL signature. Grill looks ever so slightly more prominent. Key visual changes includes Hyundai badging on top of grill as opposed to before. Reminds me of Kia’s new badging strategy.

I20 facelift lacks fog lights, which were part of its preceding model. Lower grill has a more pronounced opening, which adds to aggression of i20’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. Rear is largely unchanged, except for a few de-chroming measures. New 16” alloy wheels show similar overall appeal, but sports subtle changes in patterns and aesthetics.

On the inside, changes are very subtle. Dual-tone black and grey interiors, ambinet lighting, Bose 7-speaker system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leatherette seats, and nature-inspired soundscapes. Elements like welcome lights in ORVMs, ambient lighting, 10.2” infotainment screen with a fully digital instrument console, 60+ connected car features, voice commands, OTA updates, auto climate control are note-worthy too.

No more Turbo Petrol engine options with i20

The new Hyundai i20 boasts 26 standard safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control (HAC), vehicle stability management (VSM), antilock braking system (ABS), and electronic brake distribution (BD), among others. Additionally, all seats feature a three-point seatbelt with seatbelt reminders for added safety.

It has over 40 safety features too, such as a burglar alarm, emergency stop signal, rear parking camera, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) highline, headlamp escort function, and automatic headlamps. The primary change with i20 is in the engine department.

Hyundai is not offering the 1.0L turbo petrol engine with standard i20. We think new i20 N Line is in the pipeline and will pack turbo petrol option. Standard i20 gets a sole 1.2L NA petrol option with 82 bhp and 115 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed MT or iVT. Primary rival is Tata Altroz which offers NA petrol, turbo petrol, turbo diesel, CNG+petrol across multiple transmission options too.

Words from manufacturer

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 brand has consistently set the bar in the Indian automobile industry across generations. With a passionate customer base exceeding 1.3 million, the new Hyundai i20 remains the beacon of customer aspirations. Prioritizing safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 delivers a resounding message with its standard features, including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants.

Crafted for the urban youth, the new Hyundai i20 promises an unmatched mobility experience. We hold unwavering confidence that the new Hyundai i20 will not only elevate customer aspirations but also resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark.”