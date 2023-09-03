Hyundai i20 Spied Ahead Of Launch – New Interiors Teased

While powertrain options will be the same, Hyundai i20 facelift could get new equipment such as paddle shifters, new touchscreen and possibly ADAS

i20 has been one of Hyundai’s consistent performers over the years. The current-gen model was introduced in 2020. It competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza.

2023 Hyundai i20 facelift key updates

Earlier this year in May, Hyundai had introduced the facelift version of i20 in international markets. And now, it is being prepped up for launch in India. It remains to be seen how closely the India-spec i20 facelift matches its international counterparts.

There are no major changes across exteriors. Only some touch-ups can be seen such as a refreshed grille and slightly tweaked bumper design. Bumper edges get arrow-shaped inlets, in comparison to the existing triangular-shaped housing. The headlamps and DRLs are the same as that of the current model. Hyundai logo has been repositioned from the grille to the lower section of the bonnet. The bonnet design remains unchanged.

Side profile seems the same as the current model. However, there is a new set of alloy wheels. At rear, Hyundai has introduced some touch-ups to the faux diffuser and bumper. The reflectors have been repositioned as well. Tail lights are the same as earlier. New 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift could get some new colour options. i20’s dual-tone colour shades create more impact with the blacked-out pillars, roof and rear-view mirrors.

There aren’t many changes to the basic layout of the interiors. However, some important equipment upgrades are expected such as dual-dashcam, paddle shifters and an updated digital instrument console. Paddle shifters are already available with the N Line variant of i20. Seats get a new theme, as shown in the teaser below.

In view of increased awareness about car safety, Hyundai can also equip i20 with ADAS. The new model introduced in Europe has already received ADAS. It could be offered with the top-spec variants. If it does get ADAS, i20 will be the first mainstream hatch in India to get this feature. All these updates will be introduced with the N Line variant as well.

2023 Hyundai i20 facelift engine options

Engine options for 2023 i20 facelift will be the same as the current model. There’s a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 83 PS of max power and 114.7 Nm of peak torque when mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Power output is slightly higher at 88 PS with the IVT gearbox. The other engine option is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. It makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT transmission.

In the list of bestselling premium hatchbacks in the country, i20 is usually placed at the third spot. The top selling premium hatch is Baleno, followed by Tata Altroz. It remains to be seen if the new i20 facelift can bridge the sales gap with its primary rivals.