Hyundai Sales Aug 2023 – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Exter, i20, Verna

Hyundai Motor India Limited Registers Cumulative Sales of 71,435 units in August 2023

In a testament to its ever-growing presence in the Indian automobile market, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced its impressive sales figures for August 2023. The company, India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and among the largest exporter since its inception, reported a total of 71,435 units sold during the month. These numbers comprise both domestic sales, which stood at 53,830 units, and exports totaling 17,605 units.

Hyundai India Sales Aug 2023 – Domestic Sales Surge

August 2023 vs. August 2022 (YoY): Domestic sales saw a significant increase of 8.73%, with 4,320 more units sold compared to the same month the previous year. This reflects Hyundai’s ability to maintain and expand its market share.

July 2023 vs. August 2023 (MoM): The momentum from July carried into August, with a 6.17% growth in domestic sales, amounting to 3,129 additional units sold. In the domestic market, Hyundai has multiple cars and SUVs on offer – Creta, Venue, Exter, Alcazar, Tucson, Verna, i10 NIOS, i20, etc.

Hyundai’s exports for August 2023 were notably robust, with a remarkable 38.51% increase compared to August 2022. This translates to 4,895 more units shipped overseas, showcasing the brand’s global appeal. Cumulatively, Hyundai sold 71,435 units in August 2023, marking a substantial growth of 14.81% compared to August 2022. This is a remarkable achievement for the company, signifying its ability to not only retain but expand its market share.

Commenting on these impressive sales figures, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., emphasized the brand’s growing acceptance in both domestic and export markets. He highlighted the positive onset of the festival season in India, with strong sales during Onam in the Kerala market, and expressed optimism for the upcoming festive fervor in other parts of the country.

Moreover, Mr. Garg emphasized the continued popularity of Hyundai’s SUV offerings, which contributed to more than 60% of the company’s domestic sales in August. He also noted the overwhelming response to the “EXTER,” indicating that Hyundai’s new offerings continue to excite customers. As of now, the company has received over 65,000 bookings for this particular model, underlining the confidence that customers place in Hyundai’s products.

In conclusion, Hyundai Motor India Limited’s performance in August 2023 reflects its ability to cater to the diverse demands of the Indian market while also expanding its global reach through robust exports. With the festive season on the horizon, the company is well-positioned to build on this success and continue its growth trajectory in the months to come.