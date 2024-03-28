Hyundai i30 Facelift Revealed – No More i30 N, Only N Line On Offer

As opposed to the pre-facelifted model, Hyundai i30 Facelift brings a slightly more sophisticated design with a few interior updates

One of Hyundai’s popular hatchbacks in global markets, i30, has been given a minor facelift. This is a minor nip and tuck excercise and these changes hold true to all of the variations of i30 – Hatchback, Fastback and Wagon. This facelift could help Hyundai i30 better position itself against other compact hatchbacks.

Hyundai i30 Facelift Revealed

When we say a minor facelift, it is pretty much just that, a minor facelift. The word minor is quite literal. In global markets, Hyundai i30 hatchback rivals the likes of Volkswagen Golf, BMW 1-Series and others. Now that i30 N hot hatch has been discontinued from the old continent, the specification is an N Line variant.

So, no more 280 PS 2.0L Theta T-GDI engine under the bonnet of i30. Currently in its third generation model, it was first revealed in 2016. In 2020, Hyundai gave its first facelift and sticking to the four-year time period, 2nd facelift was unveiled recently in 2024.

There are three variations of i30 on sale – Standard i30 Hatchback, i30 Fastback coupe-style sedan and i30 Estate. If Hyundai had kept the Elantra alive in India, we would have probably got i30 Fastback. In fact, i30 is still sold under the Elantra name in many markets like North America.

What are the changes?

Design changes are subtle, but lend newness and a sense of heightened sophistication. For starters, there is a new fascia featuring a slightly redesigned grill pattern, new front bumper and new fog light housing. There are new LED headlights that are being offered as standard fitment across variant lineup.

Hyundai is offering new 16-inch alloy wheel design with this facelift. At the rear, we can see a new bumper along with a few newly added chrome bits to up its jazz. Company is offering twelve colour options with Hyundai i30 facelift and seven of these are new.

Stepping in, we i30 facelift offers a 4.2-inch instrument screen as standard and offers 10.2-inch TFT unit for instrumentation as an option. New upholstery design, piano black plastics, USB Type-C ports at the front and rear, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, OTA updates and a slew of ADAS features including Junction AEB are notable attributes.

Even though i30 N is axed, buyers can opt for i30 N Line variant that brings some visual sense of sportiness. Sporty body kit including side skirts, up to 18-inch alloy wheels, leather and suede upholstery on the inside with sporty red accents are bundled with N Line.

Some of this equipment is offered with recently launched Creta N Line in India. Powertrain options include a 120 PS 1.0L 3-cylinder and a 160 PS 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, mated to either a manual or DCT gearbox. Both engines get a 48V hybrid assistance as well.